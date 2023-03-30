Ben Affleck Reveals Another Big DC Cameo in ‘The Flash’

The following contains a minor spoiler for The Flash. FYI.

The Flash is being billed, at least, as the last hurrah of the DC Extended Universe, and the start of the new DC Universe under new DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. (Where this leaves Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which comes out after The Flash, I really don’t know.) As such, it very well might be our last chance to see the cast of the first movie Justice League, like Ezra Miller’s Flash and Ben Affleck’s Batman. Those two characters are (obviously) in the movie, but Affleck himself just revealed that at least one other member of the League shows up for a scene or two in the film.

In an appearance on the SmartLess podcast to promote his new movie Air (which co-stars SmartLess co-host Jason Bateman), Affleck talked again about his decision to quit playing Batman — and the fact that his appearance in The Flash, while brief, represents some of his best work as Batman. And he also added that he appears with one of his Justice League co-stars one last time: Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

Affleck said...

I don’t want to give spoilers but it was a scene where I get caught, saved, by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys ... She saves me ... with the Lasso of Truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work.

Who does this guy think he is? Mark Ruffalo?

In this interview, Affleck not only said he was good in The Flash, he said this was his best performance as Batman, even though it is a brief one. “I finally figured out how to play the guy,” he acknowledged. “I was like, ‘Hold on, I quit. I know I quit. But I got it now!’”

The Flash is scheduled to open in theaters on June 16.

