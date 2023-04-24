Everything New on HBO Max In Its Final Month

On May 22, HBO Max is done. On May 23, the streaming service will be relaunched as just “Max,” along with some new programming (and, no doubt, an updated look and interface). So what’s coming to the service in May represents the final official batch of HBO Max original content. That includes White House Plumbers, a new limited series about the Watergate break-in and scandal that stars Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt and Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Libby.

Other new additions include a documentary about the great Donna Summer and more episodes of Rick and Morty. And if you’re wondering what you have to do to maintain your subscription as HBO Max becomes Max, the company says “large portion of subscribers will have their apps automatically updated, while others will be prompted to download the updated Max app.” More details on all of that should be coming in the days ahead.

In the meantime, here’s everything coming in the final weeks of HBO Max:

May 1:

Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)

Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)

American Honey, 2016 (HBO)

As Tears Go By, 1988

Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)

Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)

Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)

Calvary, 2014 (HBO)

Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003

Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)

Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)

Eat Pray Love, 2010

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)

Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)

The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)

Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)

The Karate Kid, 2010

Kingsman

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)

The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)

Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director's Cut)

Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)

Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)

Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)

Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)

Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)

Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)

Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)

Parasite, 2019 (HBO)

The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)

Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)

Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)

Step Brothers, 2008

HBO HBO loading...

White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)

May 2:

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Batwheels, Season 1E

Run All Night, (HBO)

May 3:

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

May 4:

The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

May 5:

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1

May 8:

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)

Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023

Sky Captain and The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)

Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere

May 11:

May 11:

Rick and Morty, Season 6

May 14:

We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G

May 15:

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)

Land of Gold, 2022

Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)

May 16:

Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Men in Black, 1997

Men in Black II, 2002

Men in Black III, 2012

May 19:

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)

Parasite, 2019 (HBO)

Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere

May 20:

Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 22:

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)

Mid90s, 2018 (HBO)

San Andreas, 2015

