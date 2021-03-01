Good or bad, Zack Snyder’s Justice League definitely has more old dude’s with gravely voices singing plaintive ballads than another other superhero movie in history.

We’ve all seen the trailer for the film with Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” a million times by now. This week, there’s a new clip from the film, which is set to debut on HBO Max later this month. This one is set to the Tom Waits song “Time,” which includes lyrics like...

Well the smart money's on Harlow and the moon is in the street

And the shadow boys are breaking all the laws.

And you're east of east Saint Louis and the wind is making speeches

And the rain sounds like a round of applause.

What’s that got to do with the Justice League banding together to stop Darkseid and his minions from taking over the Earth? Who knows. But that’s the song featured in this clip, an extended bit of animation featuring the Mother Boxes that serve as Zack Snyder’s Justice League’s MacGuffins, along with images of the League’s members as animated statues.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max on March 18.

Gallery — Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best: