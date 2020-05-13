Long-Delayed ‘New Mutants’ Movie Has (Another) New Release Date

The New Mutants — which, by the time it comes out, will be the least accurate title in the history of superhero cinema — was originally scheduled for release in April of 2018. It was one 20th Century Fox’s final X-Men movies — back when there still was a Fox. Disney’s acquisition of the studio and a variety of other factors caused one delay after another. April 2018 became February 2019 became August 2019 and then April 2020. Then the coronavirus pandemic happened. The New Mutants got delayed again.

Movie theaters are still closed in most parts of the country and the world, but there is still hope they could reopen by July. Disney is currently planning to release Mulan that month — and today they announced on Twitter that they have now slotted The New Mutants for a late August release as well:

Directed by Josh Boone, The New Mutants adapts the popular X-Men spinoff series about a group of teenagers recruited by Professor X to become the next generation of mutant superheroes. The film version, at least judging from the trailers, has a significant horror bent. Here’s the official synopsis:

Twentieth Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

And here was the most recent trailer:

Frankly, I would not bet any dollar amount on The New Mutants opening in theaters in August — or really ever at this point. But we’ll see! I would be happy to be wrong. That would mean that the world is in good enough shape at that point for big movies to get released. Wouldn’t that be nice?