Marvel’s ‘New Mutants’ Movie Gets PG-13 Rating

Once upon a time, 20th Century Fox and Marvel’s X-Men spinoff The New Mutants had a chance of being rated R. For starters, it was initially marketed as a full-fledged horror film. Then Disney’s buyout of Fox happened, and as we know, Disney doesn’t do R-rated. After years of delays, reshoots, and rebranding, The New Mutants will finally see the light of day ... as a PG-13 movie:

Considering its rating, it’s safe to say we can rule out the possibility of The New Mutants being a truly gory horror movie. The last line of the tweet refers to just how much time has passed since Josh Boone’s adaptation of the Marvel comics first started filming — it’s been nearly three years. Its youthful core cast of Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) as Cannonball, Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass) as Magik, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, and Blu Hunt as Mirage have all matured significantly.

Originally, The New Mutants was going to be set in the 1980s and feature cameos from other X-Men characters. Both of these ideas were nixed, as the studios decided they wanted the movie to avoid references to the main X-Men franchise after the poor performance of films like Dark Phoenix. So the New Mutants movie that’s being released is something quite different than what the project started out as. You can check out The New Mutants’ latest trailer here.

The New Mutants hits theaters on April 3.