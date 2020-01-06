The Long-Delayed ‘New Mutants’ Movie Has a New Trailer

Before Marvel Studios does ... whatever they’re going to do with the X-Men franchise, there’s one more film that needs to come out. And that’s The New Mutants, which was originally shot way back in the summer of 2017 and has been pushed back repeatedly from several different release dates. Now it’s coming to theaters, finally, this spring. Since the main X-Men series from Fox wrapped up last summer with Dark Phoenix, The New Mutants is — however tangentially — the true finale of Fox’s X-Men franchise.

Fox (now owned by Disney) has a new trailer for the film today, which largely shows off different footage than the previous trailers. Is this new material created during the delay or simply stuff the previous trailers didn’t show? The Wikipedia page for the film includes this elegant sentence: “The film was then delayed while reshoots to make the film more frightening were planned, though they ultimately never took place.”

Anyway, watch the trailer:

And here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Twentieth Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive. Directed by Josh Boone and written by Josh Boone & Knate Lee, “The New Mutants” stars: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga. The film is produced by Simon Kinberg, p.g.a., Karen Rosenfelt, p.g.a. and Lauren Shuler Donner with Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile serving as executive producers.

The New Mutants opens (maybe) on April 3.