New Netflix Instant Releases — February 2014

Ah, February -- it's the month of love, right? And what's better for us to love than new movies and TV shows hitting Netflix Instant. So grab your remote (or mouse, or console controller of choice), sit back, relax, and don't worry about leaving the house when you've got a whole world of options at your fingertips. Read on for our guide to the best new releases hitting Netflix Instant in February 2014.

February 1

'Airheads' (1994) -- Starring Adam Sandler, Steve Buscemi, and Brendan Fraser. Three band members hoping for a big break head to a radio station to play their demo tape and wind up holding everyone hostage with plastic guns when the head DJ refuses to play them.

'Airplane!' (1980) -- Starring Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, and Leslie Nielsen. An airplane crew takes ill. Surely the only person capable of landing the plane is an ex-pilot afraid to fly. But don't call him Shirley.

'Airplane 2: The Sequel' (1982) -- Starring Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, and Lloyd Bridges. A faulty computer causes a passenger space shuttle to head straight for the Sun. Can Ted Striker save the day and get the shuttle back on track -- again???

'American Milkshake' (2013) -- Starring Tyler Ross, Shareeka Epps, and Georgia Ford. In the mid-90s a confused kid dreams of being 2pac or Mr. T.

'Bates Motel: Season 1' (2013) -- Starring Vera Farmiga, Freddie Highmore, and Max Thieriot. AMC's prequel series to the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film 'Psycho,' in which Norma Bates and her son move into the Bates Motel.

'The Borgias: Seasons 1-3' -- Starring Jeremy Irons, Francois Arnaud, and Holliday Grainger. Showtime's hit series about a crime family in Italy in 1492.

'Broken' (2012) -- Starring Tim Roth, Cillian Murphy, and Eloise Laurence. The story of a young girl in North London whose life changes after witnessing a violent attack.

'Bubba Ho-Tep' (2002) -- Starring Bruce Campbell, Ossie Davis, and Ella Joyce. Elvis and JFK, both alive and in nursing homes, fight for the souls of their fellow residents as they battle an ancient Egyptian Mummy.

'City of Men' (2007) -- Starring Douglas Silva, Darlan Cunha, and Jonathan Haagensen. Best buddies Acerola and Laranjinha, about to turn 18, discover things about their missing fathers' pasts which will shatter their solid friendship, in the middle of a war between rival drug gangs from Rio's favelas.

'Concussion' (2013) -- Starring Robin Weigert, Maggie Siff, and Daniel London. After a blow to the head, Abby decides she can't do it anymore. Her life just can't be only about the house, the kids and the wife. She needs more: she needs to be Eleanor.

'Crocodile Dundee 2' (1988) -- Starring Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski, and John Meillon. Australian outback expert protects his New York love from gangsters who've followed her down under.

'The Dancer Upstairs' (2002) -- Starring Javier Bardem, Laura Morante, and Juan Diego Botto. A police detective in a South American country is dedicated to hunting down a revolutionary guerilla leader.

'Death Wish 2' (1982) -- Starring Charles Bronson, Jill Ireland, and Vincent Gardenia. Architect Paul Kersey once again becomes a vigilante when he tries to find the five street punks who murdered his daughter and housekeeper, this time on the dark streets of Los Angeles.

'Down Periscope' (1996) -- Starring Kelsey Grammer, Lauren Holly, and Rob Schneider. A commander is assigned to captain an old submarine with a crew of rejects.

'Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007' (2012) -- A documentary to commemorate 50 years of James Bond films.

'Failure to Launch' (2006) -- Starring Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Bates. A thirtysomething slacker suspects his parents of setting him up with his dream girl so he'll finally vacate their home.

'Flashdance' (1983) -- Starring Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri, and Lilia Skala. A Pittsburgh woman with two jobs as a welder and an exotic dancer wants to get into ballet school.

'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966) -- Starring Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach, and Lee Van Cleef. A bounty hunting scam joins two men in an uneasy alliance against a third in a race to find a fortune in gold buried in a remote cemetery.

'The Hard Way' (1991) -- Starring Michael J. Fox, James Woods, and Stephen Lang. An action film star researching a role is allowed to tag along with a hardboiled New York cop, who finds him superficial and irritating.

'Harold and Maude' (1971) -- Starring Ruth Gordon, Bud Cort, and Vivian Pickles. Young, rich, and obsessed with death, Harold finds himself changed forever when he meets lively septuagenarian Maude at a funeral.

'Heartbreakers' (2001) -- Starring Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Gene Hackman. A mother and daughter con team seduce and scam wealthy men.

'Home of the Brave' (2006) -- Starring Samuel L. Jackson, 50 Cent, and Jessica Biel. Three soldiers struggle to readjust to life at home after returning home from a lengthy tour in Iraq.

'Intersection' (1994) -- Starring Richard Gere, Sharon Stone, and Lolita Davidovich. Vincent Eastman has to choose between his wife of 16 years, Sally, or his new love, Olivia. Frequent flashbacks explain the background to the marriage and the affair.

'Leap of Faith' (1992) -- Starring Steve Martin, Debra Winger, and Lolita Davidovich. Fake faith healer Jonas Nightingale is stranded in a small town where he finds he can't fool all of the people all of the time.

'A Life Less Ordinary' (1997) -- Starring Cameron Diaz, Ewan McGregor, and Holly Hunter. After he's fired, a janitor kidnaps his boss' daughter and takes her on a wild ride, but the two soon fall in love with a little help from some guardian angels.

'Marathon Man' (1976) -- Starring Dustin Hoffman, Laurence Olivier, and Roy Scheider. A graduate history student is unwittingly caught in the middle of an international conspiracy involving stolen diamonds, an exiled Nazi war criminal, and a rogue government agent.

'MASH' (1970) -- Starring Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, and Tom Skerritt. The staff of a Korean War field hospital use humor and hijinks to keep their sanity in the face of the horror of war.

'The Naked Gun' (1988) -- Starring Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley, and O.J. Simpson. Incompetent cop Frank Drebin has to foil an attempt to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II.

'North Dallas Forty' (1979) -- Starring Nick Nolte, Mac Davis, and Charles Durning. A semi-fictional account of life as a professional Football (American-style) player. Loosely based on the Dallas Cowboys team of the early 1970s.

'Patriot Games' (1992) -- Starring Harrison Ford, Sean Bean, and Anne Archer. When CIA Analyst Jack Ryan interferes with an IRA assassination, a renegade faction targets him and his family for revenge.

'Queer as Folk' (2000-2005) -- Starring Gale Harold, Hal Sparks, and Randy Harrison. The lives and loves of a group of gay friends living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

'She's Having a Baby' (1988) -- Starring Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth McGovern, and Alec Baldwin. Newlyweds struggle with the realities and pressures of marriage and children.

'Star Trek V: The Final Frontier' (1989) -- Starring William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, and DeForest Kelley. Captain Kirk and his crew must deal with Mr. Spock's long-lost half-brother who hijacks the Enterprise for an obsessive search for God at the center of the galaxy.

'Sunset Boulevard' (1950) -- Starring William Holden, Gloria Swanson, and Erich von Stroheim. A hack screenwriter writes a screenplay for a former silent-film star who has faded into Hollywood obscurity.

'The Usual Suspects' (1995) -- Starring Kevin Spacey, Gabriel Byrne, and Chazz Palminteri. A boat has been destroyed, criminals are dead, and the key to this mystery lies with the only survivor and his twisted, convoluted story beginning with five career crooks in a seemingly random police lineup.

February 3

'Adore' (2013) -- Starring Naomi Watts, Robin Wright, and Xavier Samuel. A pair of childhood friends and neighbors fall for each other's sons.

'Jesus Christ Superstar' (1973) -- Starring Ted Neeley, Carl Anderson, and Yvonne Elliman. Film version of the musical stage play, presenting the last few weeks of Christ's life, told in an anachronistic manner.

February 5

'Alyce Kills' (2011) -- Starring Jade Dornfeld, Tamara Feldman, and James Duval. After accidentally knocking her best friend off a roof, Alyce is haunted by guilt and delves into a brutal nightmare wonderland of sex, drugs and violence, her mind tearing itself apart along with anyone else who gets in her way.

'Bad Parents' (2012) -- Starring Janeane Garofalo, Christopher Titus, and Michael Boatman. A suburban mom relives her season with the soccer obsessed sports parents whose outrageous "win at all costs" behavior spirals out of control.

'Suddenly' (2013) -- Starring Ray Liotta, Erin Karpluk, and Dominic Purcell. Four assassins pose as Secret Service agents and take a widow hostage in an effort to assassinate the President.

February 14

'House of Cards: Season 2' (2014) -- Starring Kevin Spacey, Michael Gill, and Robin Wright. A Congressman works with his equally conniving wife to exact revenge on the people who betrayed him.

February 24