All 82 New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in February

According to the official list put out by Netflix, there are upwards of 80 new movies and shows coming to the streaming service in February. But I guess with it being a leap year and all, you have that whole extra day on the calendar. What else are you going to do with that time? Not watch Netflix? Go outside and breathe fresh air? I highly doubt it.

The #1 highlight on Netflix this month include the much-anticipated live-action TV adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, which premieres on February 22. There’s also a new animated movie written by Charlie Kaufman, Orion and the Dark coming as well. Plus Tyler Perry has a new movie, Vince Staples has his own TV show, and there’s a new season of Love Is Blind, so that should make my wife very happy as well.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February:

Avail. 2/1/24

¡Sálvese quien pueda! -- NETFLIX SERIES

After 14 successful years on Spanish TV, the biggest personalities of "Sálvame" look for new job opportunities across America in this reality series.

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Moneyball

The Other Boleyn Girl

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something's Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

Avail. 2/2/24

Let’s Talk About CHU -- NETFLIX SERIES

Part-time vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to speak candidly about sex. But in real life, she finds that subject to be so much trickier.

Orion and the Dark -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A boy with an active imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature named Dark.

Plus One

Avail. 2/3/24

Ready Player One

Avail. 2/5/24

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Dee & Friends in Oz -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When a mysterious key transports her to the land of Oz, a regular kid named Dee goes on a musical journey to save magic — and be the hero of the story.

Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer

Avail. 2/7/24

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Six couples put their love on the line by living together in a villa, where, for a few weeks straight, their truthfulness is tested by a modern lie detector. Participants of Love Never Lies Polska lose money for every lie, while telling the truth adds to the total cash prize. The couple that is most honest with each other will win the program.

Luz: The Light of the Heart -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Raised by a kind Kaingang family after a tragedy, adventurous Luz launches a quest with her firefly companion to learn the truth about her roots.

Raël: The Alien Prophet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Featuring interviews with his followers, critics and Raël himself, this docuseries traces how a UFO-inspired religion spiraled into a controversial cult.

Avail. 2/8/24

One Day -- NETFLIX SERIES

After spending graduation night together, Emma and Dexter go their separate ways — but their lives remain intertwined. Based on David Nicholls' novel.

Avail. 2/9/24

A Killer Paradox -- NETFLIX SERIES

When one accidental killing leads to another, an average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective.

Alpha Males: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Nothing changes overnight. No matter how hard the four pals try to do things right, they always find new ways to mess up in work, family and sex.

Ashes -- NETFLIX FILM

From an intoxicating fantasy to a dangerous affair, a wealthy married woman finds her life irreversibly shattered after picking up an unpublished novel.

Bhakshak -- NETFLIX FILM

A struggling local journalist begins a dogged investigation into harrowing cases of abuse being covered up at a shelter for young girls.

Lover, Stalker, Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this twisting documentary, a mechanic tries online dating for the first time and meets a woman who takes romantic obsession to a deadly extreme.

Avail. 2/10/24

Horrible Bosses 2

Avail. 2/11/24

The Blacklist: Season 10

Avail. 2/13/24

Kill Me If You Dare -- NETFLIX FILM

When a twist of fate reverses the fortune of their troubled marriage, Piotr and Natalia decide to stay together — but only until death do them part.

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

With Sunderland desperate for some stability, a new manager is brought in to haul the club out of League One and into the coveted Championship.

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All -- NETFLIX COMEDY

In her third Netflix original comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson talks about having your dream job, finding your perfect partner, dealing with anxiety and insomnia — all while asking the age-old question, “Can you really have it all?”

Avail. 2/14/24

A Soweto Love Story -- NETFLIX FILM

Desperate for her three single sons to get married, a mother promises her house to the first one to tie the knot, setting off a race to the altar.

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Verônica forms unlikely alliances and unravels her past as her quest for justice culminates in this heart-stopping final season.

The Heartbreak Agency -- NETFLIX FILM

When a skeptical journalist reluctantly participates in heartbreak therapy for an article, he ends up opening his heart to his charming therapist.

Love Is Blind: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the contestants leave the pods for the real world.

Players -- NETFLIX FILM

A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps? Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis (“Lucifer”) star in this cheeky, fast-paced rom-com.

Avail. 2/15/24

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new year means a new class, new rules — and new rulers — at the prestigious AlRawabi School for Girls.

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas -- NETFLIX SERIES

Years after retiring from their formidable ninja lives, a dysfunctional family must return to shadowy missions to counteract a string of looming threats.

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

As a teen, Little Nicolás managed to sneak between politicians, millionaires and even royals. In this docuseries, he tells his side of the scandal.

Ready, Set, Love -- NETFLIX SERIES

In a world grappling with a dwindling male population, an unassuming woman becomes a contender in a government-sponsored dating competition.

The Vince Staples Show -- NETFLIX SERIES

Kind of famous and sort of rich, rapper and actor Vince Staples navigates the challenges and surprises of everyday life in his hometown of The Beach.

Avail. 2/16/24

The Abyss -- NETFLIX FILM

As the Swedish town of Kiruna sinks, Frigga finds herself torn between her family and her job as security chief at the world's largest underground mine.

Comedy Chaos -- NETFLIX SERIES

After getting kicked out of his own company, a hapless man must juggle his delicate marriage and his struggling comedy club.

Einstein and the Bomb -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius.

Warrior: Seasons 1-3

Avail. 2/19/24

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this music competition show, Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain hit the streets of Rome, Naples and Milan to find the next Italian rap superstar.

Avail. 2/20/24

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Comedian Mike Epps keeps it real as he riffs on poor personal hygiene, failing at infidelity and waging war on work husbands in his latest stand-up special.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Avail. 2/21/24

Can I Tell You A Secret? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Three women's lives are changed forever when a prolific stalker infiltrates their social media accounts. And they're only a fraction of his many victims.

Avail. 2/22/24

Avatar: The Last Airbender -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony — then everything changed. A live-action reimagining of the popular animated series.

Southpaw

Avail. 2/23/24

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

Mea Culpa -- NETFLIX FILM

A criminal defense attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder. Tyler Perry wrote, directed and produced this seductive romantic thriller starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes.

Through My Window: Looking at You -- NETFLIX FILM

Raquel and Ares can't forget each other, even while seeing other people. Can they reunite despite family pressure in the final chapter of the trilogy?

Avail. 2/24/24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be produced by Silent House Productions. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9

Avail. 2/26/24

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

Rhythm + Flow Italy -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

In this music competition show, Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain hit the streets of Rome, Naples and Milan to find the next Italian rap superstar.

Avail. 2/28/24

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

When journalist Danny Casolaro was found dead in a hotel bathtub, police ruled it a suicide. But his family and colleagues believe he may have been murdered for investigating a conspiracy he called “The Octopus” - a hidden organization connected to stolen government spy software, a string of unsolved murders, and some of the biggest political scandals of the 20th century.

The Mire: Millennium -- NETFLIX SERIES

As the year 2000 draws near, officials investigate a local murder, a skeleton in Gronty forest and a string of horrifying abductions.

Code 8 Part II -- NETFLIX FILM

In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, a former criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop. “Arrowverse” alums Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell reteam for this gritty sci-fi film directed by Jeff Chan.

Avail. 2/29/24

A Round of Applause -- NETFLIX SERIES

Struggling with existential angst and longing for his past life in an orange, a man navigates his quirky family in this decades-spanning drama.

The Tourist: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

During a trip to Ireland, the man and Helen hope to learn more about his identity and find answers about his past — but his past finds him first.

