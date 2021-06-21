Everything New on Amazon Prime in July 2021

One of the biggest movies of July won’t be in theaters. It’s The Tomorrow War, a Chris Pratt sci-fi action film about a former soldier who’s drafted to fight in a future war against alien invaders. The movie cost a fortune to make and was originally scheduled to be distributed by Paramount. Then the pandemic struck, and Paramount sold the movie to Amazon, who are premiering it on July 2 exclusively on their Prime Video service.

In addition to The Tomorrow War, Amazon’s also got the premiere of the new season of Making the Cut, the fashion competition series starring the former cast of Project Runway, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. They’re also adding catalogue titles like Hellboy, On the Waterfront, Crimson Tide, and Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window.

Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video — and the ad-supported IMDb TV service — in July.

July 1

Movies

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

Abduction (2016)

Absence Of Malice (1981)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alien (1979)

An Education (2009)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Awakenings (1990)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Big Fish (2003)

Burlesque (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Fat Albert (2004)

Frozen River (2008)

Green Lantern (2011)

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (1967)

Hellboy (2004)

I, Robot (2004)

Irrational Man (2015)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

On The Waterfront (1954)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Open Season

Patton (1970)

Philadelphia (1993)

Phone Booth (2003)

Premonition (2007)

Ramona And Beezus (2010)

Rear Window (1954)

Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)

School Daze (1988)

Snatch (2001)

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)

The Animal (2001)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The International (2009)

The Lady In The Van (2006)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Messengers (2007)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

To Rome With Love (2012)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Vertigo (1958)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

Series

American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)

An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)

BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)

The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)

The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)

July 2

Movies

*The Tomorrow War - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

July 5

Movies

Surf's Up (2007)

July 9

Movies

Our Friend (2019)

Series

*Luxe Listing Sydney - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

July 15

Series

*El Cid - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

July 16

Movies

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)

Amazon Prime Video

Series

*Making the Cut - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

July 30

Series

*The Pursuit of Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

IMDb TV New in July – Available for free, no Prime membership needed.

July 1

Movies

A Beautiful Mind

Anna

Antboy

Aquamarine

Arbitrage

Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels

Baby Geniuses and the Space Baby

Baby Geniuses and the Treasures of Egypt

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Big Wedding

Boonie Bears: the Big Shrink

Boyz n' The Hood

Bridge of Spies

Bridge on the River Kwai, The (Original Version)

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Captain Phillips

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Constant Gardener, The

Deer Hunter, The

Forever My Girl

Grandma’s Boy

Heaven is for Real

Hitman: Agent 47

Hope Floats

How to Train Your Dragon

Isle of Dogs

Kiss of the Dragon

Knowing

La Bamba

Love Actually

Love Punch

Meet Joe Black

Midnight Run

Miracle at St. Anna

Miracles from Heaven

Monuments Men, The

Muppets from Space

Muppets Take Manhattan, The

Paper Towns

Righteous Kill

Rise of the Guardians

The Roommate

Sense and Sensibility

Shanghai Knights

Sixth Man, The

Smurfs and The Magic Flute

Soul Food

The Nanny Diaries

Traffic

Two If by Sea

Unstoppable

Wolves

Z for Zachariah

July 9

Series

*Leverage: Redemption- IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1

July 15

Series

Devious Maids S1-4

