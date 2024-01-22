Based on the box office numbers, probably a lot of you reading this never saw The Marvels, the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a sequel to both Captain Marvel and The Marvels (and kinda WandaVision as well). The film featured Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau teaming up to fight a new threat — but the movie was the most significant flop in the MCU to date.

It seems like a lot of people decided to wait for The Marvels on streaming — which is coming very soon. The film will be available on Disney+ in February, along with a brand-new documentary on the making of the film.

Also premiering on Disney+ in February: a new Pixar short called “Self,” a new season of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, new episodes of Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and more episodes of the animated Star Wars show for kids, Young Jedi Adventures. The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres in February as well.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in February 2024...

Friday, February 2

New to Disney+

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) - Episodes 1 and 2

Pixar's Self - Short Premiere

Saturday, February 3

New to Disney+

Marvel's Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2) - New episodes

Friday, February 5

New Library Titles

- Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold

Wednesday, February 7

New to Disney+

The Marvels - Premiere

Disney+ Original

Assembled: The Making of The Marvels - Premiere

Friday, February 9

New to Disney+

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) - New Episodes

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) - Episodes 3 and 4

Tuesday, February 13

New Library Titles

- The Space Race

Wednesday, February 14

New Library Titles

- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes)

Disney+ Original

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - New Episodes

Friday, February 16

New to Disney+

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) - Episodes 5 and 6

Tuesday, February 20

New Library Titles

- Operation Arctic Cure

Wednesday, February 21

New Library Titles

- Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Premiere (Episodes 1-3)

Wednesday, February 28

New Library Titles

- Dino Ranch (S3, 11 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Iwájú - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Iwájú: A Day Ahead - Premiere

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - New Episode

