Everything New on Disney Plus in February 2024
Based on the box office numbers, probably a lot of you reading this never saw The Marvels, the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a sequel to both Captain Marvel and The Marvels (and kinda WandaVision as well). The film featured Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau teaming up to fight a new threat — but the movie was the most significant flop in the MCU to date.
It seems like a lot of people decided to wait for The Marvels on streaming — which is coming very soon. The film will be available on Disney+ in February, along with a brand-new documentary on the making of the film.
Also premiering on Disney+ in February: a new Pixar short called “Self,” a new season of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, new episodes of Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and more episodes of the animated Star Wars show for kids, Young Jedi Adventures. The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres in February as well.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in February 2024...
Friday, February 2
New to Disney+
Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) - Episodes 1 and 2
Pixar's Self - Short Premiere
Saturday, February 3
New to Disney+
Marvel's Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2) - New episodes
Friday, February 5
New Library Titles
- Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold
Wednesday, February 7
New to Disney+
The Marvels - Premiere
Disney+ Original
Assembled: The Making of The Marvels - Premiere
Friday, February 9
New to Disney+
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) - New Episodes
Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) - Episodes 3 and 4
Tuesday, February 13
New Library Titles
- The Space Race
Wednesday, February 14
New Library Titles
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes)
Disney+ Original
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - New Episodes
Friday, February 16
New to Disney+
Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) - Episodes 5 and 6
Tuesday, February 20
New Library Titles
- Operation Arctic Cure
Wednesday, February 21
New Library Titles
- Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Premiere (Episodes 1-3)
Wednesday, February 28
New Library Titles
- Dino Ranch (S3, 11 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Iwájú - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Iwájú: A Day Ahead - Premiere
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - New Episode
