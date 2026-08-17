Every week, ScreenCrush gives you what you need to know about the week’s best new streaming TV shows. If you’re in the market for a new series to stream, or you need a last-minute binge, or you are just trying to keep tabs on the latest seasons of old favorites, we have got you covered.

We love movies, but sometimes you don’t want a 90-minute, one-and done entertainment. Sometimes you want that deep dive that’s going to take days or weeks to finish. Sometimes you want long-term storytelling and rich characters. Sometimes you need a good TV show.

Regardless of what kind of show you’re looking for — new or returning, drama or comedy, high or lowbrow — we have you covered. Here’s this week’s batch of new TV shows and series

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New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the returns of several big series, including Conan O’Brien’s travelogue and one of the longest-running sitcoms on the air. Plus, two new international Netflix series, and maybe the best animated show for kids on TV today.

Get your watchlist and queues ready — and if you want even more recent streaming TV recs, be sure to go here.

Conan O’Brien Must Go

Conan O’Brien’s travel series returns with more hijinks in all new locales, including the Netherlands, India, and Morocco.

Where to watch Conan O’Brien Must Go: Season 3 premieres on HBO Max on August 21.

Blood Sacrifice

Hijack and Lipin creator George Kay returns with a new series, this one about a police officer who teams up with his estranged father to catch a cop killer.

Where to watch Blood Sacrifice: The five-part drama premieres on Netflix on August 20.

Big City Greens

One of the best and most underrated animated series returns with a whole new batch of episodes featuring the latest exploits of Cricket, Tilly, Bill and, of course, Gramma Alice. The season’s guest stars include Stephen King, Luke Combs, Dylan Sprouse, Megan Stalter, Chad Michael Murray, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes.

Where to watch Big City Greens: Season 5 premieres on Disney Channel on August 21 and on Disney+ on August 22.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

“Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee and Frank are more out of control than ever, taking on inheritances, automation, conspiracy theories, sobriety’s cultural swing and chaos at Paddy’s. With outrageous moments, star cameos, and Philly nods, The Gang proves age hasn’t brought wisdom.”

Where to watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 18 premieres on FXX and Hulu on August 17.

S&X

This new series from Japan is based on the Manga series S&X: The Confession of Therapist Ichito Shimotori, and follows a sex therapist with issues of his own.

Where to watch S&X: The “human love story” premieres on Netflix on August 20.