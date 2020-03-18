Everything Coming to Disney Plus in April
We could all use a distraction now and there’s only so many things you can do while stuck inside your house. If you’ve got Disney+, you still have a full roster of new titles coming online in the days ahead. They include David Lynch’s The Straight Story on April 3, new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and at the end of the month, Nicolas Cage’s National Treasure. Man, if only Benjamin Franklin Gates were here to help us. We could really use him now.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ next month:
Wednesday, April 1
Doctor Doolittle
Friday, April 3
New Library Titles
A Tale of Two Critters
In a Nutshell
Don’s Fountain of Youth
Donald’s Dog Laundry
Double Dribble
Dragon Around
Elmer Elephant
Fish Hooks (Season 1-3)
How to Play Football
Lambert, the SHeepish Lion
On Ice
Out of Scale
Penguins
Pluto’s Party
Sea Scouts
Sonny With a Chance (Season 1-3)
The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
The New Neighbor
The Small One
The Straight Story
Originals
Penguins: Life on the Edge
Dolphin Reef
Diving With Dolphins
Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Episode 707
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings - Episode 208, Finale
Shop Class - Episode 106, “Downhill Derby”
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 122, “Minnie Mouse: Apron”
One Day at Disney - Episode 118, “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”
Be Our Chef - Episode 102 - “Diagnosis: Delicious”
Friday, April 10
New Library Titles
Life Below Zero (Season 14)
Paradise Island (Season 1)
Playtime With Puppy Dog Pals (Season 1)
Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Season 5)
Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (Season 1)
Originals
A Celebration of the Music From Coco
Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Episode 708, “Together Gain”
Shop Class - Episode 107, “Ready For Launch”
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 119, “Minnie Mouse: Kite”
One Day at Disney - Episode 119, “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”
Be Our Chef - Episode 103, “Hidden Within”
Sunday, April 12
New Library Titles
PJ Masks (Season 3)
Friday, April 17
New Library Titles
Brain Games (Season 8)
Let’s Stick Together
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (Season 1-2)
Pluto’s Purchase
The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 16)
Originals
Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Episode 709, “Old Friends”
Shop Class - Episode 108, Finale
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 124, “Finding Nemo Terrarium”
One Day at Disney - Episode 120, “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”
Be Our Chef - Episode 104, “Curiouser and Curiouser”
Sunday, April 19
New Library Titles
Just Roll With It (Season 1)
Monday, April 20
New Library Titles
Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 1)
Wednesday, April 22
New Library Titles
Fury Files
Jane Goodall: The Hope
Thursday, April 23
New Library Titles
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures (Season 3)
Friday, April 24
New Library Titles
America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 12-19, 23)
Man In Space
Mars and Beyond
The Olympic Elk
Originals
Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Episode 710, “The Phantom Apprentice”
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 125, “WALL-E: Recycling Container”
One Day at Disney - Episode 121, “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”
Be Our Chef - Episode 105, “Beyond the Reef”
Thursday, April 30
New Library Titles
National Treasure
