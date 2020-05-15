Everything New on Disney Plus in June

While most of Disney’s summer blockbusters are delayed to July or later, Artemis Fowl, which was originally intended for movie theaters, will go straight to Disney+ in June. That’s certainly the most significant title coming to Disney’s streaming service this month — but Disney+ will also get more episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, as well as a similar series on the making of Frozen II called Into the Unknown. It will show “what it takes to create one of the most highly-anticipated films in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ near-century of moviemaking.” Plus, new library titles in June include the documentary Walt & El Grupo, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and Tarzan.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Disney+ in June:

Friday, June 5

New Library Titles

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)

Secrets of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (s1)

Weird but True! (S1-2)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef, Episode 111 - “The Spectacular”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 106 - “Visualization”

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 131 - “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”

One Day At Disney, Episode 127 - “George Montano: Plasterer”

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 104 - “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”

Disney Insider, Episode 106 - “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”

Disney

Friday, June 12

New Library Titles

Mighty Med (S1-2)

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Disney+ Originals

Artemis Fowl

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 105 - “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 107 - “Score”

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 132 - “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”

One Day At Disney, Episode 128 - “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”

Friday, June 19

New Library Titles

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Schoolhouse Rock (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 108 - “Connections”

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 106 - “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 133 - “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”

One Day At Disney, Episode 129 - “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”

Disney

Friday, June 26

New Library Titles

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Raven's Home (S3)

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Disney+ Originals

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 - All Six Episodes Available

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 107 - “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 134 - “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

One Day At Disney, Episode 130 - “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

