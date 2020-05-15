Everything New on Disney Plus in June
While most of Disney’s summer blockbusters are delayed to July or later, Artemis Fowl, which was originally intended for movie theaters, will go straight to Disney+ in June. That’s certainly the most significant title coming to Disney’s streaming service this month — but Disney+ will also get more episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, as well as a similar series on the making of Frozen II called Into the Unknown. It will show “what it takes to create one of the most highly-anticipated films in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ near-century of moviemaking.” Plus, new library titles in June include the documentary Walt & El Grupo, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and Tarzan.
Here’s the full list of everything coming to Disney+ in June:
Friday, June 5
New Library Titles
Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)
America’s Greatest Animals
Chasing the Equinox
Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)
Secrets of Wild India (S1)
The Greeks (s1)
Weird but True! (S1-2)
Wild Hawaii (S1)
Women of Impact: Changing the World
Disney+ Originals
Be Our Chef, Episode 111 - “The Spectacular”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 106 - “Visualization”
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 131 - “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”
One Day At Disney, Episode 127 - “George Montano: Plasterer”
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 104 - “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”
Disney Insider, Episode 106 - “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”
Friday, June 12
New Library Titles
Mighty Med (S1-2)
The Liberty Story
The Story of the Animated Drawing
Walt & El Grupo
Disney+ Originals
Artemis Fowl
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 105 - “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 107 - “Score”
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 132 - “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”
One Day At Disney, Episode 128 - “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”
Friday, June 19
New Library Titles
101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)
Big Sur: Wild California
Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)
Schoolhouse Rock (S1)
Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy
Disney+ Originals
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Episode 108 - “Connections”
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 106 - “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 133 - “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”
One Day At Disney, Episode 129 - “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”
Friday, June 26
New Library Titles
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Raven's Home (S3)
Tarzan
Tarzan II
Disney+ Originals
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 - All Six Episodes Available
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 107 - “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 134 - “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”
One Day At Disney, Episode 130 - “Marc Smith: Story Artist”
