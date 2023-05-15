Everything New on Disney+ in June 2023

They’re not all big months on Disney+. They’re not Netflix; they’re not going to blast you with 60 new films and TV seasons in a single month. But June on Disney+ has some really big new titles. That includes the streaming premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water on June 7, which is coming to Disney+ a few months after it became the third-biggest movie in the history of the medium.

There’s also a new Marvel Cinematic Universe series — the first of 2023 — called Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Marvel’s master spy Nick Fury, now dealing with an alien invasion on Earth involving the shape-shifting Skrulls first introduced in Captain Marvel. If you want to go behind-the-scenes at Marvel, there’s also the making of the most recent MCU movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, along with an “official” documentary on the life of Marvel’s longtime figurehead and the co-creator of many of its most beloved characters, Stan Lee.

And that’s not all. There’s also Flamin’ Hot, the movie about the invention of the popular snack food, and quite a few library titles as well. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in June:

Friday, June 2

New Library Titles

- Pride from Above

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER 20th Century Studios loading...

Wednesday, June 7

New Library Titles

- America’s National Parks (S2)

- Avatar: The Way of Water

- First Alaskans (S2)

Friday, June 9

New Library Titles

- Hailey’s on It! (S1, 6 episodes)

Flamin Hot Searchlight loading...

New to Disney+

Flamin’ Hot - Premiere

Wednesday, June 14

New Library Titles

- Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)

- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)

- Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)

- Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - Premiere

Friday, June 16

New Library Titles

- Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

- The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes)

Marvel Studios Marvel Studios loading...

Disney+ Originals

Stan Lee - Premiere

Wednesday, June 21

New Library Titles

- Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (S1)

- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 9 episodes)

SECRET INVASION Marvel loading...

Disney+ Originals

Secret Invasion - Premiere, Episode 1

Friday, June 23

Disney+ Originals

World’s Best - Premiere

Wednesday, June 28

New Library Titles

- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)

- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

- Home Improvement (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

- Home in the Wild (S1)

Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 - Premiere

Week-End Family - Season 2 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Secret Invasion - Episode 2

