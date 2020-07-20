Everything Coming to HBO Max in August

There’s a lot of streaming competition these days, but I really like HBO Max so far. At the moment, it might be the best service of its kind if you just want to watch Hollywood movies; they have a ton, and thanks to selections from the TCM library, their offerings date back almost a century. In August, they’re adding more catalog titles like The Barkleys of Broadway, They Live By Night, On Golden Pond, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, the Final Cut of Blade Runner, and an extended version of Idiocracy — which I don’t think I’ve ever heard of before? Plus, HBO Max has the premiere of the new film An American Pickle starring Seth Rogen “as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1919 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family.”

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in August:

August 1:

10,000 BC, 2008

All the President's Men, 1976

Altered States, 1980

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)

Barefoot in the Park, 1967

Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Batman (1989), 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)

Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)

Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

The Candidate 1972

Carefree, 1938

The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)

Chariots of Fire, 1981

Contact, 1997

The Dark Knight 2008

The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Elf, 2003

The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)

The First Wives Club 1996

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

Flying Down to Rio, 1933

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Fool's Gold, 2008

Fracture, 2007

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)

Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)

Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)

Hard to Kill, 1990

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)

Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)

The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party: Tonight's the Night, 2013

How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)

Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)

Love Field, 1992 (HBO)

Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)

Marvin's Room, 1996 (HBO)

Maverick, 1994

Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)

Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)

Murder at 1600, 1997

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Sister's Keeper, 2009

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

New Year's Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

On Dangerous Ground, 1952

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Pi, 1998 (HBO)

Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)

Roberta, 1935

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)

Say It Isn't So, 2001 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie (2019)

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939

Striptease, 1996

Swing Time, 1936

They Live by Night, 1949

Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)

Three Days of the Condor, 1975

Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Without Limits, 1998

Yes Man, 2008

August 2:

I'll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

August 3:

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories

August 4:

Aldnoah.Zero

Inuyasha

Mob Psycho, Season 1

Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

DC Entertainment

August 6:

An American Pickle, Film Premiere

Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale

Esme & Roy, Season 2B

On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)

August 7:

Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)

August 8:

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

August 9:

Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)

August 11:

Hard Knocks '20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)

August 12:

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)

August 13:

Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere

August 14:

Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)

August 15:

Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

August 16:

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)

HBO Max

August 18:

Looney Tunes, Batch 3

Smurfs, Season 2

August 20:

The Fungies, Season 1A

Singletown, Season 1

August 21:

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don't Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)

August 22:

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

August 23:

Mia's Magic Playground

August 24:

I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)

August 27:

Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere

August 28:

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Steven Universe Future, Season Six

August 29:

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)