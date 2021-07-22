Everything New on HBO Max in August 2021
Two of Warner Bros.‘ big summer movies premieres on HBO Max in August. In The Suicide Squad, James Gunn reinvents the DC Comics super-villain team with a mostly new cast (including Idris Elba and John Cena) and a new attitude. A few weeks later, Lisa Joy, the co-creator of Westworld, makes her feature directorial debut with Reminiscence, a futuristic noir about Hugh Jackman as a guy in world where technology always people to relive their old memories.
There’s also a new Looney Tunes special, the series finale of The White Lotus, and the premiere of FBoy Island, a reality show that requires no further explanation. Plus, if you missed Godzilla vs. Kong in its first run on HBO Max, it returns in August as well.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in August 2021:
August 1:
2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)
9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016
A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)
A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)
The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)
Americano, 2017 (HBO)
Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)
Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)
Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)
Betrayal at Attica, 2021
The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)
The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)
Black Death, 2010 (HBO)
Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)
Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)
Changeling, 2008 (HBO)
Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)
Collateral, 2004 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)
The Devil's Double, 2011 (HBO)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)
Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)
The Double, 2014 (HBO)
Empire of the Sun, 1987
The End, 1978 (HBO)
Envy, 2004 (HBO)
Epic, 2013 (HBO)
Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)
For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)
Freejack, 1992 (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996
The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)
The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)
Hangman, 2017 (HBO)
Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)
Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)
Horror of Dracula, 1958
How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)
Hudson Hawk, 1991
Humpday, 2009 (HBO)
Imperium, 2016 (HBO)
Inception, 2010
Joe, 2014 (HBO)
Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)
Julia, 2009 (HBO)
Last Action Hero, 1993
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011
Malcolm X, 1992
Man Down, 2016 (HBO)
The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)
Mean Streets, 1973
Mr. Soul!, 2018
New in Town, 2009 (HBO)
Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)
Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)
One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)
The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)=
Popeye, 1980 (HBO)
The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)
The Prince, 2014 (HBO)
The Reader, 2008 (HBO)
Red, 2008 (HBO)
Red Riding Hood, 2011
Requiem for a Dream, 2000
Scary Movie, 2000
The Score, 2001 (HBO)
Sex and the City, 2008
Sex and the City 2, 2010
The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
Spawn, 1997
The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)
The Square, 2017 (HBO)
Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)
Tango & Cash, 1989
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006
Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
Vice, 2015 (HBO)
War, 2007 (HBO)
Woodstock (Director's Cut), 1994
You've Got Mail, 1998
August 2:
Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
August 3:
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
August 5:
Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Max Original Special Premiere
The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
August 6:
Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO)
August 7:
All My Life, 2020 (HBO)
August 8:
A Different World
August 10:
Hard Knocks '21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere (HBO)
August 12:
FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale
The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere
Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
August 14:
Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)
Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)
August 15:
The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
August 16:
Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Top Gear, Season 29
August 17:
Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO)
August 19:
Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere
Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere
August 20:
Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)
Reefa, 2021 (HBO)
Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
August 22:
100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
San Andreas, 2015
August 24:
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021
August 25:
Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021
August 26:
The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
August 28:
Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)