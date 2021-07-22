Everything New on HBO Max in August 2021

Two of Warner Bros.‘ big summer movies premieres on HBO Max in August. In The Suicide Squad, James Gunn reinvents the DC Comics super-villain team with a mostly new cast (including Idris Elba and John Cena) and a new attitude. A few weeks later, Lisa Joy, the co-creator of Westworld, makes her feature directorial debut with Reminiscence, a futuristic noir about Hugh Jackman as a guy in world where technology always people to relive their old memories.

There’s also a new Looney Tunes special, the series finale of The White Lotus, and the premiere of FBoy Island, a reality show that requires no further explanation. Plus, if you missed Godzilla vs. Kong in its first run on HBO Max, it returns in August as well.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in August 2021:

August 1:

2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)

9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016

A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)

A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)

The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)

Americano, 2017 (HBO)

Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)

Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)

Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)

Betrayal at Attica, 2021

The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)

The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)

Black Death, 2010 (HBO)

Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)

Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)

Changeling, 2008 (HBO)

Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)

Collateral, 2004 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)

The Devil's Double, 2011 (HBO)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)

Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)

The Double, 2014 (HBO)

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The End, 1978 (HBO)

Envy, 2004 (HBO)

Epic, 2013 (HBO)

Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)

For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)

Freejack, 1992 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996

The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)

The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)

Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)

Hangman, 2017 (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)

Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)

Horror of Dracula, 1958

How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)

Hudson Hawk, 1991

Humpday, 2009 (HBO)

Imperium, 2016 (HBO)

Inception, 2010

Joe, 2014 (HBO)

Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

Last Action Hero, 1993

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011

Malcolm X, 1992

Man Down, 2016 (HBO)

The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)

Mean Streets, 1973

Mr. Soul!, 2018

New in Town, 2009 (HBO)

Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)

Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)

One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)

The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)=

Popeye, 1980 (HBO)

The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)

The Prince, 2014 (HBO)

The Reader, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2008 (HBO)

Red Riding Hood, 2011

Requiem for a Dream, 2000

Scary Movie, 2000

The Score, 2001 (HBO)

Sex and the City, 2008

Sex and the City 2, 2010

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Spawn, 1997

The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)

The Square, 2017 (HBO)

Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)

Tango & Cash, 1989

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Vice, 2015 (HBO)

War, 2007 (HBO)

Woodstock (Director's Cut), 1994

You've Got Mail, 1998

August 2:

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

August 3:

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 5:

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Max Original Special Premiere

The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

August 6:

Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO)

August 7:

All My Life, 2020 (HBO)

August 8:

A Different World

August 10:

Hard Knocks '21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere (HBO)

August 12:

FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale

The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere

Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

August 14:

Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)

Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)

August 15:

The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

August 16:

Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Top Gear, Season 29

August 17:

Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO)

August 19:

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere

August 20:

Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)

Reefa, 2021 (HBO)

Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021



August 22:

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

San Andreas, 2015

August 24:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021

August 25:

Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021

August 26:

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

August 28:

Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)