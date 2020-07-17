Everything New on Hulu in August

The Star Trek film library. The original Child’s Play. A marital drama starring Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville. The live-action Dora the Explorer movie. The 40th and 41st seasons of the cooking game show Chopped.

What do these films and shows have in common? They are all coming to Hulu in August. Here’s the full list of everything you can watch:

Available August 1

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BetaFilm)

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Australia (2008)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Child's Play (1988)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold (1994)

Company Business (1991)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010) 10th Anniversary!

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Free Fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Pit Stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Stuck On You (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the Air (2009)

Were The World Mine (2008)

Available August 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special (National Geographic)

Paramount

Available August 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Ordinary Love (2019)

Available August 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14 (Bravo)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Slay the Dragon (2020)

Available August 7

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Available August 10

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2020)

Lionsgate

Available August 11

Alive And Kicking (2016)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Available August 12

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available August 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Available August 15

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4 (ID)

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 - 134 (HGTV)

Island Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Discovery)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6 (HGTV)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17 (TLC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 (Food Network)

Available August 16

Behind You (2020)

Available August 18

The Cup (2012)

Available August 20

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017)

Available August 21

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Available August 22

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Available August 23

Blindspot: Complete Season 5 (NBC)

Available August 24

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

Available August 26

Mom: Complete Season 7 (CBS)

Available August 28

The Binge (2020) (Hulu Original)

Eon

Available August 31

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Courier (2019)