February is the shortest month, obviously, so maybe that accounts for the light batch of new offerings on Max. The headliner is the return of the award-winning series The White Lotus, debuting its third season with a cast that includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, and Walton Goggins.

There will also be new episodes of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver starting on February 16, and a new documentary about the team of college basketball stars who were the practice opponents for the 1992 USA Basketball “Dream Team” — and then shocked them by beating them in a scrimmage. The recent romantic drama We Live in Time with Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield also premieres, along with a film version of Broadway’s Waitress: The Musical.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Max in February 2025:

February 1

42 (2013)

Accidentally Brave (2023)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Brian Banks (2019)

Cabin in the Sky (1949)

Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 114 (B/R)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Dredd (2012)

Duplicity (2009)

Entertainment (2015)

Experimenter (2015)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Ivanhoe (1952)

Jackie (2016)

Jezebel (1938)

Jupiter's Darling (1955)

Just Mercy (2020)

King Solomon's Mines (1950)

Kitty Foyle (1940)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Lady Be Good (1941)

Lassie Come Home (1943)

Life Partners (2014)

Lili (1953)

Little Women (1949)

Love & Basketball (2000)

Mad Money (2008)

Malcolm X (1992)

Mary of Scotland (1936)

Massacre (1934)

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)

Mildred Pierce (1945)

Mister Roberts (1955)

Mr. Church (2016)

Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Neptune's Daughter (1949)

Noma: My Perfect Storm (2015)

One Way Passage (1932)

Safe in Hell (1931)

Shadow on the Wall (1950)

Skate Kitchen (2018)

Skiptrace (2016)

Sleepwalking (2008)

Speed (1994)

Story of Louis Pasteur (1936)

Support the Girls (2018)

Take Out (2004)

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Guilty (2018)

The Harvey Girls (1946)

The Host (2007)

The Last Circus (2011)

The Last Days on Mars (2013)

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954)

The Life of Emile Zola (1937)

The Lost Patrol (1934)

The Notebook (2004)

The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945)

The Search (1948)

The Tall Target (1951)

The Wave (2016)

The Window (1949)

The Woman in Red (1935)

They Were Expendable (1945)

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944)

Traitor (2008)

Unknown (2011)

Vacation from Marriage (1945)

Waitress (2007)

Watch on the Rhine (1943)

We Are the Best! (2014)

February 2

The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 122 (B/R)

We Baby Bears, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

February 3

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days, Season 7 (TLC)

Common Side Effects, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Dog Detectives, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Very Scary Lovers (ID)

February 4

Celebrity IOU, Season 9 (HGTV)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 3 (CNN Originals)

February 6

Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1B (Discovery)

Izzy Does It, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Takedown: American Aryans (Max Original)

February 7

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1A

How I Left the Opus Dei (Max Original)

We Live in Time (A24) (2024)

February 8

Luther Vandross: Never Too Much (CNN Films)

February 9

Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XXI (Animal Planet)

February 11

Central Intelligence (2016)

Central Intelligence: Extended Edition (2016)

Father Stu (2022)

February 12

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 37 (Food Network)

February 13

Home Sweet Rome, Season 1B (Max Original)

February 14

Silly Sundays, Season 1A

Waitress: The Musical (2023)

February 16

Have I Got News for You, Season 2 (CNN Originals)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 12 (HBO Original)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 9 (OWN)

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story (2022)

The White Lotus, Season 3 (HBO Original)

February 17

90 Day Fiance, Season 11 (TLC)

Evil Lives Here, Season 17 (ID)

Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)

Watchmen: Chapter II (2025)

February 18

We Beat The Dream Team (TNT & HBO Original)

February 19

Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 3 (ID)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 7A (Discovery)

Renovation Aloha, Season 2 (HGTV)

February 20

Bea's Block, Season 1B (Max Original)

February 21

Elevation (2024)

February 22

House Hunters Renovation, Season 18 (HGTV)

February 24

End of Watch (2012)

Homestead Rescue, Season 12 (Discovery)

February 25

Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest (HBO Original)

Wipeout, Season 2B (TBS)

February 27

Cóyotl: Hero and Beast, Season 1 (Max Original)

February 28

Christina on the Coast, Season 6B (HGTV)

Morbius (2022)

Toad and Friends, Season 1A

