‘House of the Dragon’ Confirms Return Date With Season 2 Trailer

In just over a month, House of the Dragon returns.

HBO and Max debuted a new trailer for the second season of the hit Game of Thrones spinoff today. It teases renewed hostilities over control of the Iron Throne some 200 years before the original Game of Thrones, plus loads of political intrigue, and, of course, a whole bunch of dragons. Why it’s a veritable song of ice and fire.

Watch the new House of the Dragon trailer below:

The show’s returning cast from Season 1 includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

New additions to the series include Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

House of the Dragon returns on HBO and Max on Sunday June 16 at 9PM ET. The season premiere was directed by longtime Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor. It was written by series co-creator (with George R.R. Martin) Ryan Condal. For more on the status of the various other Game of Thrones spinoff shows, click here.

