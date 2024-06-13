‘House of the Dragon’ Renewed For Season 3

Before Season 2 even makes its premiere, HBO has already renewed House of the Dragon for a third season.

The hit prequel to George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones has become one of HBO’s (and the Max streaming service’s) biggest current hits.

In a statement, HBO executive vice president Francesca Orsi had this to say about the news:

“George [R.R. Martin], [co-creator] Ryan [Condal], and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three.”

Martin and Condal’s House of the Dragon series, set roughly 100 years before the start of Game of Thrones, is based on Martin’s 700-page book Fire & Blood about the history of House of Targaryen. How long the television show could continue is unclear at the moment; Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons and 73 episodes on HBO before it was concluded and began spinning off other series like House of the Dragon and the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon premieres this Sunday, June 16, at 9PM ET. And HBO still has at least several other Game of Thrones series in various stages of development.

