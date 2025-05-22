Everything New on Netflix in June 2025

The end of Squid Game is coming to Netflix. The streamer’s biggest series ever in terms of worldwide viewership concludes its run with the upcoming third season, which is the far and away biggest title that is getting added by Netflix in June.

Also coming to Netflix in June: The return of FUBAR, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s very fun action comedy series, as well as as a new Tyler Perry movie and a Justin Willman magic special. Plus there’s a trio of documentaries grouped under the name Trainwreck: One about the Astroworld tragedy, one about infamous Toronto major Rob Ford, and one about the so-called “Poop Cruise.” How much you want to bet the thing that’s called Poop Cruise goes to #1 on the Netflix top ten chart?

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in June 2025:

Avail. 6/1/25

The American

Barbarian

Bee Movie

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Devil's Own

Dune (1984)

The Equalizer

Family Plot

Focus

Frenzy

The Great Outdoors

Hitchcock

Hop

The Legend of Zorro

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Neighbors

15. Now You See Me (2013) Summit loading...

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

The Nutty Professor

Pokémon The Series: XY

Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest

Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ

Rear Window

The Theory of Everything

The Town

U-571

Us

Vertigo

Avail. 6/3/25

Sara - Woman in the Shadows -- NETFLIX SERIES

The suspicious death of her son pushes a former secret agent back into action, investigating a series of crimes that grows increasingly sinister.

Avail. 6/4/25

Criminal Code: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

An elite Brazilian Federal Police unit takes on a ruthless criminal gang in a deadly game of wits.

Eva Lasting: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As the gang graduates, their newfound freedom brings Camilo a new set of drama — and yearning — for Eva. Can their dreams survive adulthood?

Netflix Netflix loading...

Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal -- NETFLIX SERIES

"Power Moves" follows Shaquille O’Neal as he takes on the role of President of Reebok Basketball, returning to the brand that gave him his first shot. Teaming up with Vice President Allen Iverson, Shaq is on a mission to revive the iconic brand and lead a bold comeback from Reebok’s Boston headquarters.

Avail. 6/5/25

Barracuda Queens: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Yearning for the thrill of their home burglaries, the queens set their sights on an even more lucrative target: the fine art galleries of Stockholm.

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding - ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It's always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?

Tires: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fueled by a surprise marketing victory, Will and Shane have steered the tire shop into the fast lane. But sudden success brings its own challenges.

Avail. 6/6/25

K.O. -- NETFLIX FILM

A former fighter must find the missing son of an opponent he accidentally killed years ago, taking on a brutally violent crime gang in Marseille.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Mercy For None -- NETFLIX SERIES

After severing ties with his gang, a former gangster returns to uncover the truth behind his brother's death — embarking on a relentless path of revenge.

TYLER PERRY’S STRAW -- NETFLIX FILM

What will be her last straw? A devastatingly bad day pushes a hardworking single mother to the breaking point — and into a shocking act of desperation.

The Survivors -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fifteen years ago, the loss of three young people tore this sleepy seaside town apart. Now, the mysterious death of a young woman dredges up the past.

Avail. 6/7/25

Boys on the Side

Piece by Piece

Avail. 6/9/25

The Creature Cases: Chapter 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

If there's an animal in need, agents Kit and Sam are ready to help! Join them as they tackle more mysteries and meet friendly new critters along the way.

Avail. 6/10/25

Families Like Ours -- NETFLIX SERIES

A teenage girl must choose between her divorced parents and her boyfriend after a permanent evacuation of Denmark turns citizens into refugees.

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Featuring exclusive interviews with survivors, paramedics and festival staff, this documentary examines the 2021 Astroworld tragedy and its aftermath.

Avail. 6/11/25

Aniela -- NETFLIX SERIES

After her wealthy husband leaves her with nothing, a high-society Warsaw snob is forced to use the only survival skills she has left — her sharp wit.

Cheers to Life -- NETFLIX FILM

A pendant from the past sets Jéssica on a trip through Israel — where family twists, unexpected love and a search for meaning shape the ride of her life.

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

2013: four Frenchmen are arrested in Punta Cana with 700 kg of cocaine — none fit the trafficker profile. This documentary asks: who was behind the bust?

Our Times -- NETFLIX FILM

After years of research and companionship, two physicists from the 1960s unlock the secrets of wormhole theory and find themselves stranded in 2025.

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary explores the Titan submersible's doomed 2023 journey to the wreckage of the Titanic and the ambitious OceanGate CEO behind the endeavor.

Avail. 6/12/25

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2

Netflix Netflix loading...

FUBAR: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Eager to return to action, Luke, Emma and the crew get more than they bargained for when a mysterious terrorist threatens to unleash worldwide chaos.

Plane

Avail. 6/13/25

Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 3 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Veronica Masire now bears the responsibility of the family curse, as she picks up where her brother left off — ruling Jo'Burg with legacy and power.

Avail. 6/14/25

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21

Avail. 6/16/25

The Last Witch Hunter

Avail. 6/17/25

Justin Willman: Magic Lover -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Sleight-of-hand sorcery. Mischievous mind games. Mind-blowing illusions. Justin Willman conjures up laughs in a special where comedy and magic collide.

Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The show must go on! Tom and Bill Kaulitz are back to share their exciting lives, even as dark clouds gather in paradise.

Scandal: Seasons 1-7

Netflix Netflix loading...

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rob Ford scandalized Canadian politics as the brash yet beloved mayor of Toronto — until an infamous video of him smoking crack sparked his downfall.

Avail. 6/18/25

AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new batch of hopefuls face fierce competition, high expectations and even higher kicks as they vie for a spot with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Years after Rosario's sacrifice, her legend haunts her daughter, Ruby. As the teen's life takes a dangerous turn, secrets from her past begin to unravel.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fresh flavors and new friends await as globetrotting foodie Phil Rosenthal expands his culinary horizons to Amsterdam, Boston, Basque Country and more.

YOLANTHE -- NETFLIX SERIES

This reality series follows Yolanthe Cabau in her glamorous new life in Los Angeles as she faces unexpected challenges and ghosts from her past.

Avail. 6/19/25

The Waterfront -- NETFLIX SERIES

A prominent North Carolina fishing family wades into treacherous waters to keep their crumbling business empire afloat.

Avail. 6/20/25

KPop Demon Hunters -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren't selling out stadiums, they're using their secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats.

Olympo -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Pyrenean High Performance Center: home to Spain's most promising athletes. The question is, how far will they go to reach the top — and stay there?

Semi-Soeter -- NETFLIX FILM

Power couple Jaci and JP find themselves in a bumpy predicament when a new work pitch for a baby brand forces them to play the perfect pretend parents.

Avail. 6/22/25

The Intern

Avail. 6/24/25

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Bow down to the queen as fearlessly filthy Steph Tolev rules the stage with hilarious confessions, unfiltered dating stories and absurd observations.

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

An engine fire leaves 4,000 passengers stranded at sea without power and plumbing in this wild documentary about the infamous "poop cruise" of 2013.

Avail. 6/25/25

The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Six couples put their love to the test by moving in with other partners. Are they ready for marriage — or is "the one" actually someone else?

Avail. 6/27/25

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

With their training complete, the three young adventurers embark on a new quest to learn more about Lucius and track down the rest of the Six Heroes.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Squid Game: Season 3 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players' choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities?

Get our free mobile app