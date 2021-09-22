Everything New on Netflix in October

October means scary movies and shows, and obviously Netflix has that covered. The streaming service’s spooky offerings for the holiday include a new season of Locke & Key, original horror films like Night Teeth and There’s Someone Inside Your House, and an interactive special starring WWE pro wrestlers Undertaker and the New Day titled Escape the Undertaker.

If you’re not looking to get quite that freaked out in October, there’s also the Jake Gyllenhaal thriller The Guilty, an anime based on the Netflix film Bright, and the Army of the Dead prequel film Army of Thieves. Plus all nine seasons of Seinfeld make Netflix their new streaming home starting on October 1. (“What’s the deal with streaming? You’re not watching it while you’re swimming through an inlet!” etc. etc. etc.)

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in October:

Avail. 10/1/21

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A colony of German Christians with a charismatic and manipulative leader establishes itself in Chile and becomes instrumental to the dictatorship.

Diana: The Musical -- NETFLIX SPECIAL

The dazzling and devastating life of Princess Diana takes center stage in this original musical, filmed in advance of its official Broadway opening.

Forever Rich -- NETFLIX FILM

A rising rap superstar spirals out when a humiliating video goes viral and pushes him into a battle for redemption — over the course of one long night.

Netflix

The Guilty -- NETFLIX FILM

911 operator Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) works relentlessly to save a caller in grave danger—but soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out. Directed by Antoine Fuqua.

MAID -- NETFLIX SERIES

Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, MAID follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.

Paik's Spirit -- NETFLIX SERIES

Drinks keep the conversation flowing as culinary star Paik Jong-won and celebrity guests talk life, food and booze over intoxicating meals.

Scaredy Cats -- NETFLIX FAMILY

On Willa Ward’s twelfth birthday, she inherits a beautiful charm necklace that belonged to her mother, who was a witch. She soon learns 2 bad witches, Wilma and Wanda are after her locket so they can have ultimate power, and she alongside her best friends Scout and Lily turn into cats to escape. They must learn to use the necklace and her witch powers to defeat the bad witches and save their town.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light -- NETFLIX ANIME

Meliodas and his friends jump back into action when the new era of peace is threatened by a powerful magical alliance that could spell the end for all.

Swallow -- NETFLIX FILM

Waylaid by life's pressures in 1980s Lagos, Nigeria, Tolani becomes involved in drug smuggling with her streetwise friend and must face the fallout.

A Knight's Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li's Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It...

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

Avail. 10/3/21

Scissor Seven: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME

After his departure from Chicken Island, Seven makes a few detours before winding up in Xuanwu, where there's a steep price on his head.

Upcoming Summer -- NETFLIX FILM

When a white lie leads to unexpected results, Chen Chen and Zheng Yuxing forge a deep friendship and must face the harsh realities of growing up.

Avail. 10/4/21

On My Block: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two years after going their separate ways, Ruby, Jamal, Monse and Cesar face new threats and must decide if their friendship is truly ride or die.

Avail. 10/5/21

Escape The Undertaker -- NETFLIX FILM

In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don't know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.

Avail. 10/6/21

Bad Sport -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Bad Sport looks at six unbelievable stories at the intersection of sports and crime, as told by the athletes, coaches and law enforcement officials at the center of the controversies. Episodes include the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic figure skating scandal; superstar Indycar driver Randy Lanier’s marijuana-smuggling operation; the Arizona State University basketball point-shaving scheme; the horse hitman at the center of an insurance fraud ring; Calciopoli, the biggest match-fixing scandal in Italian football history; and South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje’s tragic fall from grace.

Baking Impossible -- NETFLIX SERIES

Baking Impossible is a new competition series that pairs the most creative and innovative bakers with the best and brightest engineers to make creations that are beyond our wildest imaginations - the kicker is, it's their first time working together! Every episode, teams of Bakineers (1 baker + 1 engineer) will compete in designing and baking creations that are required to not only taste delicious, but also survive intense engineering stress tests. Imagine an edible boat that floats, edible mini golf courses or an edible skyscraper that must withstand a simulated quake.

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas -- NETFLIX SERIES

Five women with the same birthmark set out to unravel the truth about their pasts and discover a tragic web of lies spun by a powerful politician.

Love Is Blind: Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

The dating experiment comes to Brazil as local singles look for true love and get engaged, all without meeting the other person face to face.

Netflix

There's Someone Inside Your House -- NETFLIX FILM

Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves.

Avail. 10/7/21

The Billion Dollar Code -- NETFLIX SERIES

In 1990s Berlin, an artist and a hacker invented a new way to see the world. Years later, they reunite to sue Google for patent infringement on it.

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

It’s back — and beastier than ever. Follow six new singles as they strip away superficiality for a string of cheeky and charming costumed speed dates.

​​The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

After disappearing from the underworld, the legendary yakuza Tatsu, "the Immortal Dragon," resurfaces — as a fiercely devoted stay-at-home husband.

Avail. 10/8/21

A Tale Dark & Grimm -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Based on the best-selling book series by Adam Gidwitz, the animated series follows Hansel and Gretel as they run away from home to find better parents...or at least ones who won’t chop off their heads! As Hansel and Gretel leave their own story and venture through other classic Grimm fairy tales, unexpected narrators’ guide us through their encounters with witches, warlocks, dragons and even the devil himself. As the siblings roam a forest brimming with menacing foes, they learn the true story behind the famous tales, as well as how to take charge of their destinies and create their own happily ever after. Because once upon a time, fairy tales were awesome.

Family Business: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Whisked off to a remote monastery, the Hazans contend with volatile captors, a mind-bending new product line and a doozy of a family secret.

Grudge / Kin -- NETFLIX FILM

Ahead of a promotion, a police chief becomes embroiled in a fatal incident and uncovers a grudge-fueled plot that threatens his associates.

​​LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister -- NETFLIX FILM

When their father's will forces them to live together, siblings Nik and Tesla — and Tesla's kids — try to overcome their differences to become a family.

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Koko grows up in the jungle with a solitary Zarude. When he meets Ash and Pikachu, he discovers the human world — and a plot threatening his home!

Pretty Smart -- NETFLIX SERIES

Book-smart Chelsea discovers she has a lot to learn about happiness when she's forced to move in with her bubbly sister and three roommates.

Avail. 10/9/21

Blue Period -- NETFLIX ANIME

Bored with life, popular high schooler Yatora Yaguchi jumps into the beautiful yet unrelenting world of art after finding inspiration in a painting.

Insidious: Chapter 2

Avail. 10/11/21

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Based on the best-selling book series by Ann M. Martin, The Baby-Sitters Club is a contemporary dramedy that follows the friendship and adventures of seven friends as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. As demand for their club continues to grow, founders Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer have now welcomed Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey to their ranks. With the new school year comes booming business, new relationships, personal journeys, and important lessons, but through it all the club is there for each other every step of the way.

Going in Style

The King's Affection -- NETFLIX SERIES

When the crown prince is killed, his twin sister assumes the throne while trying to keep her identity and affection for her first love a royal secret.

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

Netflix

Avail. 10/12/21

Bright: Samurai Soul -- NETFLIX ANIME

In the early years of Japan's Meiji Restoration, a human ronin must unite with an orc assassin to save an elf orphan from their common adversary.

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

While Covid-19 exacerbates vulnerabilities across the world, unsung heroes in all levels of society help the tide turn toward a brighter future.

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Join the creative process behind Nacho Cano’s new musical based on the love story of Malinche and Hernán Cortés and the merging of their two worlds.

Mighty Express: Season 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Mighty Express trains team up on the tracks to deliver a huge rubber ducky, a giant robot and tons of pizza on exciting mega missions!

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Chills, thrills and behind-the-scenes brawls: Insiders reveal the stories behind more of your favorite megahits in this funny, eye-opening docuseries.

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Avail. 10/13/21

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate -- NETFLIX FILM

A young woman lies dying far from home. A boy sits beside her. She is not his mother. He is not her child. Together, they tell a haunting story of broken souls, an invisible threat, and the power and desperation of family. Based on the internationally critically acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin.

Hiacynt -- NETFLIX FILM

Poland, 1985: Not satisfied with the result of a murder investigation, a young officer in communist Warsaw sets out on his own to discover the truth.

Love Is Blind: Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

The dating experiment comes to Brazil as local singles look for true love and get engaged, all without meeting the other person face to face.

Reflection of You -- NETFLIX SERIES

A thriving painter's enviable life begins to fray at the edges when a bright young woman she once befriended resurfaces as a shell of her former self.

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Avail. 10/14/21

Another Life: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The stakes couldn't get higher as Niko and her crew witness the annihilation of a planet. How do you negotiate with aliens capable of such brutality?

​​In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris -- NETFLIX FILM

Mixing sketches with rapid-fire sets, this special brings together top comedians from France's stand-up scene as they explore life during the pandemic.

Avail. 10/15/21

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle -- NETFLIX FILM

During WWII's crucial Battle of the Scheldt, the lives of a glider pilot, a Nazi soldier and a reluctant Resistance recruit tragically intersect.

The Four of Us -- NETFLIX FILM

After their partner swap experiment takes a turn, four friends arrive at a remote beach hut to face the fallout and purge themselves of deeper truths.

Karma's World -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Lyrically gifted middle schooler Karma juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem.

Little Things: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

From cohabitation to living long-distance, Kavya and Dhruv have weathered it all. But will their six years of history ensure a future together?

My Name -- NETFLIX SERIES

Following her father's murder, a revenge-driven woman puts her trust in a powerful crime boss — and enters the police force under his direction.

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Sharkpack gets ready for Halloween with the spooky legend of the "Fearsome Fog" — and Sharkdog must save trick-or-treating from a slimy sea monster!

The Trip -- NETFLIX FILM

Eager to end their marriage by murdering each other, a husband and wife head to a remote cabin — but soon find themselves facing an even bigger threat.

Netflix

You: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.

Avail. 10/16/21

Misfit: The Series -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Misfits are in for a wild year as they prepare a school musical. But when the strict new headmaster bans the show, it's up to Julia to save the day.

​​Victoria & Abdul

Avail. 10/19/21

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo -- NETFLIX FILM

A stay-at-home mom and avid reader of crime stories discovers the deepest secrets of a small town's residents while investigating a woman's murder.

Avail. 10/20/21

Found -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

After DNA tests reveal them to be cousins, three girls adopted by different American families travel to China in hopes of meeting their birth parents.

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Gabby, Pandy and their crew of kitty friends are back with even more special deliveries, surprising journeys and make-at-home lessons, too!

Love Is Blind: Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

The dating experiment comes to Brazil as local singles look for true love and get engaged, all without meeting the other person face to face.

Night Teeth -- NETFLIX FILM

A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions — and their dangerous, shadowy underworld — he must fight to stay alive.

Stuck Together -- NETFLIX FILM

When Paris goes into lockdown during the pandemic, the quirky residents of an apartment building must adjust to a new life — and one another.

Avail. 10/21/21

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Unable to tour in 2020, the members of ONE OK ROCK work for months to put on an online concert that matches the energy of their in-person shows.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Beach days, bedtime stories and fun with best friends! Cory Carson's always on the go for more laughter and heartwarming lessons in Bumperton Hills!

Insiders -- NETFLIX SERIES

An innovative new reality show.

Komi Can't Communicate -- NETFLIX ANIME

At a high school full of unique characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.

Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam -- NETFLIX SERIES

Famous influencer Julien Bam and his sidekick Joon Kim scramble to return to life as they know it after accidentally traveling to a parallel dimension.

Sex, Love & goop -- NETFLIX SERIES

Courageous couples journey toward more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy with help from Gwyneth Paltrow and a team of experts in this reality series.

Avail. 10/22/21

Adventure Beast -- NETFLIX SERIES

Wildlife expert Bradley Trevor Greive travels the globe, getting into zany misadventures while imparting weird, wonderful, totally true nature factoids.

​​Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job -- NETFLIX SERIES

For employees of the Deep State, conspiracies aren't just theories — they're fact. And keeping them a secret is a full-time job.

Little Big Mouth -- NETFLIX FILM

A 9-year-old boy living with his single mom and granddad has his life upended when a rock guitarist enters their world.

Netflix

Locke & Key: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.

Maya and the Three -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A Mesoamerican-inspired warrior princess embarks on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the vengeful gods of the underworld.

More than Blue: The Series -- NETFLIX SERIES

A romantic series based on the hit 2018 Taiwanese film.

Roaring Twenties -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Roaring Twenties is the coming-of-age story of eight twenty-somethings who set out to find success in life and love in Austin, Texas while learning to navigate the 'new normal' of 2020's America. Living together and leaning on each other, they experience the highs and lows that come with being an adult. After all, your twenties are a crazy, weird, and special time in your life, and you only get to live them once.

Avail. 10/24/21

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Avail. 10/25/21

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Avail. 10/26/21

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped -- NETFLIX SERIES

Saweetie and a cast of sex positive puppets teach you the A-B-Cs of S-E-X in Netflix's funniest, filthiest, and furriest new comedy special, Sex: Unzipped.

Avail. 10/27/21

Begin Again

Hypnotic -- NETFLIX FILM

A young woman seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist, but after a handful of intense sessions, soon discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods 2 is a continuation of the first Polish slasher film, based on a screenplay by Mirella Zaradkiewicz and Bartosz M. Kowalski, who also directed the film. The main character of the film is Adaś, a young, lonely, unhappy policeman from a small village in Podlasie. Ignored by his colleagues and beautiful and extremely confident Wanessa, the shy boy is looking for his place in the world. In the sequel, we will also learn more about the fate of Zosia, who will show a completely new and surprising face. The film is a perverse, ironic, grotesque and bloody story about looking for love and discovering one's own self in a world that divides us more than it unites us. It's a slasher that will turn genre rules upside down this time.

Sintonia: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Months later, Rita, Nando and Doni remain close. But as the trio embraces new paths, can they continue to thrive while staying true to their roots?

Wentworth: Season 8

Avail. 10/28/21

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

While overcoming personal struggles, Luis Miguel contemplates sharing his life story. In the 90s, he strikes up a relationship with Mariah Carey.

The Motive -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Decades after a 14-year-old boy brutally killed his family in Jerusalem in 1986, this documentary revisits the horrifying crime.

Netflix

Avail. 10/29/21

Army of Thieves -- NETFLIX FILM

In this prequel to “Army of the Dead,” a mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

Colin in Black & White -- NETFLIX SERIES

This drama series from Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay explores Kaepernick's high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist.

Dear Mother -- NETFLIX FILM

When Jean-Louis' heart stops beating, he must confront his Oedipal issues — and ask his mother a delicate question — or he'll be dead in three days.

Mythomaniac: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As the truth about Lorenzo slowly comes to light, Elvira tries to reconcile with her family, who find escape and comfort in new tribes and romances.

Roaring Twenties -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)

In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship and start a new adventure: life.

Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A

The Time It Takes -- NETFLIX SERIES

Lina moves house, looks for a new job and tries new things... in an attempt to forget her first love. Starring Nadia de Santiago and Álvaro Cervantes.

The Most Watched Netflix Movies Ever (These numbers refer to the number of accounts that tuned in during a film’s first 28 days of release. To qualify, ann account had to watch at least two minutes of a movie.)