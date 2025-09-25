Everything New on Netflix in October 2025

More flicks are coming to Netflix in October. TV shows too! (Look, I write one of these every single month. I’m running out of ways to introduce these lists!)

The highlights this month: Kathryn Bigelow’s new movie A House of Dynamite, a thriller about what happens after a mysterious missile is fired at the United States, and The Woman in Cabin 10, a Hitchcockian mystery starring Keira Knightley. There’s a batch of Halloween-themed episodes of Is It Cake?, a new season of The Diplomat, and a documentary on the end of the Montreal Expos baseball team. Plus, Liam Hemsworth takes over the title role in The Witcher for the show’s fourth season.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in October 2025...

Avail. 10/1/25

Love Is Blind: Season 9 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Denver singles shake up their search for "the one" and step into the pods, braving twists, turns and love triangles to find their soulmate sight unseen.

RIV4LRIES -- NETFLIX SERIES

At a middle school in Pisa, no one has ever challenged the cool kids — until new girl Terry arrives with bold ideas and the rivalries begin.

About My Father

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Blue Crush

The Book Club Murders

Casper

The Christmas Contract

Coach Carter

Coming to America

Daddy Day Care

Death Becomes Her

Dirty Dancing

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Dracula

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Elysium

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Friends with Benefits

The Goonies (1985)"/>Warner Bros. The Goonies (1985)"/>Warner Bros. loading...

The Goonies

Hacksaw Ridge

Halo: Seasons 1-2

The Hurt Locker

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Law Abiding Citizen

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Mask

Meet Joe Black

Molly's Game

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

NCIS: Seasons 18-19

Pineapple Express

Point Break

Red Dragon

Scarface

Sinister 2

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Slender Man

The Strangers

Taxi Driver

Training Day

The Way Home: Seasons 1-2

When a Stranger Calls

The Wrath of Becky

Avail. 10/2/25

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Netflix Netflix loading...

Dudes -- NETFLIX SERIES

Four close-knit friends in their 40s do their best to face a new world of modern masculinity — but even their best tends to make things worse.

The Game: You Never Play Alone -- NETFLIX SERIES

A career-driven game developer fights back against misogynistic expectations after she becomes the target of brutal attacks online and in real life.

The Martian

Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Argentine trap star Duki gives an intimate look at his past and career, from early rap battles to his rise as a verified hitmaker in this documentary.

Avail. 10/3/25

Genie, Make a Wish -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a millennium, a flamboyant genie returns to grant wishes to a stoic woman. Can his magic turn her routine-bound world into one of love and fantasy?

Netflix Netflix loading...

Monster: The Ed Gein Story -- NETFLIX SERIES

The shocking tale of Ed Gein, the infamous murderer and grave robber who inspired many of Hollywood's most iconic on-screen killers.

The New Force -- NETFLIX SERIES

An understaffed police district in 1950s Sweden launches a bold experiment to introduce its first group of female officers. Inspired by true events.

Old Dog, New Tricks -- NETFLIX SERIES

Cash-strapped vet Antón takes a job at a fancy pet store, going from treating rural farm animals to peddling premium treats for pampered pooches.

Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This exclusive documentary features iconic "Rhythm + Flow France" participants and follows their efforts to build music careers after the competition.

Steve"/>Netflix Steve"/>Netflix loading...

Steve -- NETFLIX FILM

Over one intense day, the devoted head teacher of a last-chance reform school strives to keep his students in line while facing pressures of his own.

Avail. 10/4/25

Angel Has Fallen

Night of the Living Dead

Ranma 1/2: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The mayhem continues at the Tendo Dojo as Akane and Ranma deal with a spatula-wielding fiancée, fowl-tempered rival and lecherous martial arts master.

Avail. 10/5/25

Despicable Me 3

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Avail. 10/6/25

Dr. Seuss’s Horton! -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When their friends in the jungle need help right away, Horton and Samson promise to help save the day. Elephant's honor… bird's word!

Avail. 10/7/25

Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

From wife logic to locker-room shame, Matt McCusker offers witty takes on manhood, marriage and raising daughters in a world he barely understands.

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

True Haunting -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Through immersive reenactments and present-day interviews, this chilling series details paranormal encounters from the viewpoint of those who lived them.

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Avail. 10/8/25

Caramelo -- NETFLIX FILM

After a life-changing diagnosis, a promising chef finds hope and humor with the help of a fur-midable dog friend in this heartwarming drama.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Is It Cake? Halloween -- NETFLIX SERIES

Cake or fake? Trick or treat? Skilled bakers whip up hyperrealistic Halloween cakes in this seasonal special edition of the hit competition series.

Néro the Assassin -- NETFLIX SERIES

France, 1504. A ruthless assassin goes on the run with his estranged daughter in his quest to protect her from deadly enemies and evil forces.

Avail. 10/9/25

Boots -- NETFLIX SERIES

BOOTS is a one-hour comedic drama that delivers an irreverent, off-beat take on the coming-of-age story. Set in the tough, unpredictable world of the 1990s US Marine Corps—when being gay in the military was still illegal—the series follows directionless, closeted Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer) and his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), the son of a decorated Marine, as they join a diverse group of recruits. Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits. With sharp wit and plenty of heart, BOOTS is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world—even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind.

The Maze Runner

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Maze Runner: Death Cure

The Resurrected -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two grieving mothers resurrect a scam ringleader to avenge their daughters — but as painful truths emerge, justice slips from their reach.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Victoria Beckham -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

VICTORIA BECKHAM, a three-part documentary series, gives all of us a front row seat as Victoria prepares for the fashion show of her life. From the teenager who restyled her school uniform, to the Spice Girl who fought to be accepted by a notoriously demanding fashion industry, Victoria Beckham is the story of resilience, reinvention and self-discovery.

Avail. 10/10/25

Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata -- NETFLIX SERIES

Told through unique perspectives over 18 days of war, this animated series depicts the epic battle of Kurukshetra between the Pandavas and the Kauravas.

My Father, the BTK Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Raised by a man leading a monstrous double life, the daughter of the BTK serial killer shares her chilling story in this true crime documentary.

Old Money -- NETFLIX SERIES

Nihal's affluent life comes under threat when a self-made tycoon with an eye for money — and an even sharper one for love — shakes up Istanbul's elite.

Swim to Me -- NETFLIX FILM

A domestic worker and the girl she cares for grow very close over a turbulent summer, until the gap between their worlds sparks a tragic turn.

Netflix Netflix loading...

The Woman in Cabin 10 -- NETFLIX FILM

On a lavish yacht for an assignment, a journalist sees a passenger go overboard. But when no one believes her, she risks her life to uncover the truth.

Avail. 10/11/25

Typhoon Family -- NETFLIX SERIES

Amid the 1997 financial crisis, a carefree son inherits his father's struggling business — growing from wild youth to rookie boss as he learns adulthood.

Avail. 10/14/25

Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead -- NETFLIX FILM

Two bank employees steal a fortune from a dead client's account, and unwittingly provoke a group of ruthless criminals, who want the money back.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch -- NETFLIX SERIES

In the shadowy world of espionage, Sam Fisher is a rumor and a legend. Pulled back into action, he must help a new recruit unravel a global conspiracy.

Avail. 10/15/25

Held Hostage in My House

Inside Furioza -- NETFLIX FILM

In the wake of murder, new Furioza leader Golden claims the reins of his violent and formidable hooligan gang and takes on a new focus across borders.

No One Saw Us Leave -- NETFLIX SERIES

Amid divorce, a mother faces stigma and a painful separation when her husband takes her kids in a conflict that shapes her life. Inspired by a true story.

Six Kings Slam 2025 -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The world's top-ranked players take the court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a star-studded tennis showcase with ultimate bragging rights on the line.

Taken in Plain Sight

Avail. 10/16/25

The A Team

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Netflix Netflix loading...

The Diplomat: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Caught in a whirlwind of crisis diplomacy, Kate must navigate a fragile new administration and a deadly threat with world-shaping consequences.

Romantics Anonymous -- NETFLIX SERIES

A brilliant chocolatier who's afraid of making eye contact meets an heir who can't touch others — but somehow, they're immune to each other.

Starting 5: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SPORT SERIES

This riveting series follows Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton and James Harden throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Time That Remains -- NETFLIX FILM

Surrounded by a string of deaths, an older woman relives her romance with a mysterious, ageless lover as an inspector closes in on their dark secret.

Avail. 10/17/25

27 Nights -- NETFLIX FILM

When a woman is admitted by her daughters to a psychiatric clinic for her carefree ways, an expert must judge if she is ill or simply wants to enjoy life.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Good News -- NETFLIX FILM

When hijackers seize a Japanese flight and demand to fly to Pyongyang, a mysterious mastermind hatches a zany scheme to reroute the plane to Seoul.

The Perfect Neighbor -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Using bodycam footage from dozens of police visits, The Perfect Neighbor bears witness to a tight-knit community navigating one neighbor’s relentless harassment. But her hostility takes a sinister turn when it escalates into a fatal crime.

She Walks in Darkness -- NETFLIX FILM

A young agent leaves everything behind to pose as a member of ETA, risking her life to uncover the terrorists' hideouts in the south of France.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Turn of the Tide: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Rabo de Peixe is no longer the same. As old friends and enemies return to find a shift in power, new contenders emerge for control of the drug trade.

Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In June 2001, hundreds of kilos of cocaine washed up in a Portuguese village. This gripping documentary reveals the long-lasting impact on the community.

The Twits -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When the meanest, nastiest villains pull a trick to take over their town, two brave children team up with a family of magical animals to bring them down.

Avail. 10/18/25

Don't Say a Word

Avail. 10/21/25

Michelle Wolf: The Well -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Michelle Wolf gets real about white women, serial killers and adjusting to motherhood in this sharp, unfiltered stand-up special.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 2

Netflix Netflix loading...

Who Killed the Montreal Expos? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

An investigation into the downfall of the Montreal Expos, Canada's first Major League Baseball team — and who was ultimately responsible.

Avail. 10/22/25

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY SERIES

A brutal mob war between John Stanfa and Joey Merlino plunges '90s Philadelphia into chaos and bloodshed in this captivating true-crime series.

The Monster of Florence -- NETFLIX SERIES

As a serial killer targets couples and strikes terror in Italy, authorities explore a case from 1968 that may be key to finding The Monster of Florence.

Avail. 10/23/25

The Elixir -- NETFLIX FILM

An elixir unleashes the undead in a village. A family at odds with one another must unite and fight to survive as their hometown collapses.

Nobody Wants This: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Joanne and Noah's whirlwind romance encounters some turbulence as they deal with family drama, career struggles and one very big looming question.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Avail. 10/24/25

A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE -- NETFLIX FILM

When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.

Parish: Season 1

Avail. 10/25/25

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/27/25

The Asset -- NETFLIX SERIES

A young agent goes undercover to befriend a drug smuggler's wife. But the closer she gets to her target, the more complicated her mission becomes.

Dark Winds: Season 3

Sliding Doors

Avail. 10/28/25

Babo: The Haftbefehl Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Personal interviews with Haftbefehl and those closest to him reveal the story behind the German rap icon as he takes a brutally honest look at his life.

Mo Amer: Wild World -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Mo Amer returns for his third Netflix stand-up special, Wild World. In this timely and fiercely honest hour, the comedian celebrates his Palestinian heritage, relives the birth of his son, takes aim at the TSA and much more.

Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Chilling tales of survival unfurl in this documentary series that captures the drama, danger and dark beauty of nature from the perspective of its prey.

Ballad of a Small Player"/>Netflix Ballad of a Small Player"/>Netflix loading...

Avail. 10/29/25

Ballad of a Small Player -- NETFLIX FILM

Amid the glittering casinos of Macau, a gambler running from his past — and his debts — becomes fascinated by an enigmatic woman at the baccarat table.

NOS4A2: Seasons 1-2

Rulers of Fortune -- NETFLIX SERIES

A young man aspires to rise through the ranks of Rio's gambling underworld — unaware of the dangerous game of betrayal, lust and blood that awaits him.

Selling Sunset: Season 9 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The O Group agents are back for an explosive season. New faces bring new feuds and as the pressure turns up in their personal and professional lives, some might not have what it takes to keep their seat at the brokerage. As the landscape in Los Angeles quickly changes, everyone will have to adapt to a new reality.

Avail. 10/30/25

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Aileen Wuornos remains a rarity: a female serial killer. From childhood abuse to death-row revelations, this documentary revisits her life and crimes.

Amsterdam Empire -- NETFLIX SERIES

When Jack's affair comes to light, his wife Betty hatches a bitter plan to strip him of the thing he loves most: The Jackal, his coffeeshop empire.

Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rare videos and exclusive interviews reveal the genius, sacrifices and duality between the public and private lives of iconic singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel.

Son of a Donkey -- NETFLIX SERIES

Theo comes up with chaotic schemes to save his impounded car. Meanwhile, his dying dad will stop at nothing to find himself a new kidney.

Netflix Netflix loading...

The Witcher: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…

Avail. 10/31/25

Bad Influencer -- NETFLIX SERIES

A single mother — and luxury bag counterfeiter — finds herself teaming up with a self-obsessed influencer to sell her bags and scrape her way out of debt.

Breathless: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The hospital's privatization ushers in a new supervisor and pushes the staff closer to the edge, as Patricia and Jésica battle between life and death.

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The duel is on! Rap legends SCH and SDM go head-to-head as the competition introduces new challenges and two sides battling for a single shot at glory.

