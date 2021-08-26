Everything New on Netflix in September 2021

Netflix announced they have more than 40 new movies coming to streaming between now and the end of 2021. But the list of what’s coming in September alone is way more than 40 titles. There’s Worth, starring Michael Keaton as an attorney grappling with the financial and emotional fallout of 9/11, and Kate, starring Mary-Elizabeth Winstead as an assassin looking for revenge. There’s also new seasons of The Circle, Into the Night, and Nailed It!, the greatest reality series on the planet. As for older titles, there’s the Jaws series, Mars Attacks!, and the final cut of Blade Runner.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in September:

Avail. 9/1/21

How to Be a Cowboy -- NETFLIX SERIES

Dale Brisby uses social media savvy and rodeo skills to keep cowboy traditions alive — and now he's teaching the world how to cowboy right, ol' son.

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This unflinching series documents the 9/11 terrorist attacks, from al-Qaida's roots in the 1980s to America's forceful response, both at home and abroad.

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie's Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Avail. 9/2/21

Afterlife of the Party -- NETFLIX FILM

Cassie lives to party... until she dies in a freak accident. Now this social butterfly needs to right her wrongs on Earth if she wants to earn her wings.

Final Account

Q-Force -- NETFLIX SERIES

Agent Steve Maryweather was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency, until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, they sent him off into obscurity. Instead, he assembled LGBTQ+ squad of misfits - together they're Q-Force.

Avail. 9/3/21

Dive Club -- NETFLIX FAMILY

On the shores of Cape Mercy, a skillful group of teen divers investigate a series of secrets and signs after one of their own mysteriously goes missing.

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The gang has been in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours and the Professor is at risk. To make matters worse, a new adversary is coming: the army.

Sharkdog -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Half shark, half dog with a big heart and a belly full of fish sticks! Together, Sharkdog and his human pal Max can take on any silly or messy adventure.

Worth -- NETFLIX FILM

An attorney learns a lesson in empathy when he is faced with the near-impossible task of determining how to compensate families who suffered incalculable losses as a result of the September 11th attacks in 2001. Based on true events.

Avail. 9/6/21

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This ambitious series covers the trailblazing Inspiration4 mission in near real-time, bringing viewers behind the scenes with the four crew members who will make history as the first all-civilian mission into orbit. Episodes 1 & 2 premiere Sept. 6.

Avail. 9/7/21

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Jo learns what it means to be a true leader as the Local Heroes embark on a space adventure to find the remaining Stones of Power and save the galaxy.

Octonauts: Above & Beyond -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Octonauts expand their exploration beyond the sea — and onto land! With new rides and new friends, they'll protect any habitats and animals at risk.

On the Verge -- NETFLIX SERIES

ON THE VERGE, written by the heartwarming words of Julie Delpy (2 DAY IN PARIS, BEFORE SUNRISE), brings us a comedy set in the crazy world of LA. We dive into the lives of four women that are ON THE VERGE.

Untold: Breaking Point -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The final film in the five-part docuseries event from the creators of WILD WILD COUNTRY. Directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Untold: Breaking Point tells the story of Mardy Fish as he rose to be the number one ranked American male tennis player while facing mental health challenges that changed his life on and off the court. Visit Netflix.com/UntoldCollection to view the full series.

Avail. 9/8/21

The Circle: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

A fresh crew of flirts, fibbers and honest allies join the Circle — and navigate new twists and turns — in hopes of winning this season’s cash prize.

Into the Night: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

After finding refuge deep underground, the passengers contend with a flurry of new crises — and rising tensions with their military hosts.

JJ+E -- NETFLIX FILM

Vinterviken is set in Stockholm and focuses on the love story between Elisabeth and John-John. The two youngsters are raised in the same city, yet they live light years apart, separated economically, socially and culturally. That is until the day they start in the same high school class

Avail. 9/9/21

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From a chance meeting to a tragic fallout, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali's extraordinary bond cracks under the weight of distrust and shifting ideals.

The Women and the Murderer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary follows a police chief and a murder victim's mother in their unflagging efforts to find and prosecute a serial killer in 1990s Paris.

Avail. 9/10/21

Firedrake the Silver Dragon -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When his home is threatened by humans, a young dragon summons the courage to seek a mythical paradise where dragons can live in peace and fly free.

Kate -- NETFLIX FILM

Slipped a fatal poison on her final job, a ruthless assassin working in Tokyo has less than 24 hours to find out who ordered the hit and exact revenge.

Lucifer: The Final Season -- NETFLIX SERIES

Lucifer scored the promotion, but does he really want the job? Plus, Chloe prepares to give up detective work, Amenadiel joins the LAPD, and more.

Metal Shop Masters -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sparks fly and tensions flare in Metal Shop Masters, a fierce, fiery competition between 7 of America’s top welding legends. Hosted by Jo Koy, over the course of six episodes, these iron men and women race against the clock in challenging builds ranging from epic, one-of-a-kind grills to futuristic vehicles, all judged on both form and function. Pressure, heat and hustle makes for grinding work, and in the end, only one will forge a path to victory and the title of Metal Shop Master.

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series -- NETFLIX FAMILY

As Ash battles his way through the World Coronation Series, Goh continues his quest to catch every Pokémon. Together, they're on a journey to adventure!

Prey -- NETFLIX FILM

A wilderness trip turns deadly when five bickering hikers are inexplicably pursued by an unseen — and unrelenting — hunter.

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Avail. 9/13/21

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

*New Episodes* This ambitious series covers the trailblazing Inspiration4 mission in near real-time, bringing viewers behind the scenes with the four crew members who will make history as the first all-civilian mission into orbit. Episodes 3 & 4 premiere Sept. 13.

Avail. 9/14/21

A StoryBots Space Adventure -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Join the StoryBots and the crew of the historic SpaceX Inspiration4 mission as they search for answers to kids' questions about space.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Jovial comic Jack Whitehall and his stuffy father, Michael, take unusual and amusing trips to foreign lands in an attempt to strengthen their bond.

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Travelers Megan Batoon, Jo Franco and Luis D. Ortiz discover more enchanting vacation properties for every budget and dish out tips for perfect stays.

You vs. Wild: Out Cold -- NETFLIX FAMILY

After a plane crash leaves Bear with amnesia, he must make choices to save the missing pilot and survive in this high-stakes interactive adventure.

Avail. 9/15/21

Nailed It!: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a cash prize. It's part reality contest, part hot mess.

Nightbooks -- NETFLIX FILM

Scary story fan Alex must tell a spine-tingling tale every night — or stay trapped with his new friend in a wicked witch's magical apartment forever.

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The life of Michael Schumacher, who rose to a Formula One icon thanks to a daring and defiant spirit, is explored in this insightful documentary.

Too Hot To Handle Latino -- NETFLIX SERIES

A group of singles from across Latin America are challenged to give up sex. But on this reality show, abstinence comes with a silver lining: US$100,000.

Avail. 9/16/21

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Mighty teen Adam and his heroic squad of misfits discover the legendary power of Grayskull — and their destiny to defend Eternia from sinister Skeletor.

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Robin Wiltshire, an immigrant inspired by the iconography of the Hollywood western, finds meaning and redemption through the art of horse training.

Avail. 9/17/21

Ankahi Kahaniya -- NETFLIX FILM

As big city life buzzes around them, lonely souls discover surprising sources of connection and companionship in three tales of love, loss and longing.

Chicago Party Aunt -- NETFLIX SERIES

Chicago partier Diane is a beef-sandwich-chomping Bears fan with a talent for avoiding adulthood. But she has a soft spot for her nerdy nephew.

The Father Who Moves Mountains -- NETFLIX FILM

When his son goes missing during a snowy hike in the mountains, a retired intelligence officer will stop at nothing — and risk everything — to find him.

Sex Education: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence.

Squid Game -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.

The Stronghold -- NETFLIX FILM

Tired of the small-time grind, three Marseille cops get a chance to bust a major drug network. But lines blur when a key informant makes a big ask.

Avail. 9/19/21

Dark Skies

Avail. 9/20/21

Grown Ups

Avail. 9/21/21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel -- NETFLIX FAMILY

From arcade games to sled days and hiccup cures, Cory Carson’s curious little sister Chrissy speeds off on her own for fun and adventure all over town!

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love on the Spectrum S2 continues to tell the stories of people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. With a few familiar faces, and some delightful new ones, this season represents an even wider range of people and personalities, showing just how diverse the autism spectrum really is.

Avail. 9/22/21

Confessions of an Invisible Girl -- NETFLIX FILM

When the smart but socially awkward Tetê joins a new school, she's ready to try everything to fit in with the cool kids. But soon, her plan hits a snag.

Dear White People: Volume 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Reunited amid a pandemic, future Sam and Lionel look back on their epic final year together at Winchester — which plays out as a '90s musical.

Intrusion -- NETFLIX FILM

After a deadly break-in at a couple’s new dream home, the traumatized wife searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning.

Jaguar -- NETFLIX SERIES

In 1960s Spain, a Holocaust survivor joins a group of agents seeking justice against the hundreds of Nazis who fled to the nation to hide after WWII.

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In the late 1970s, an accused serial rapist claims multiple personalities control his behavior, setting off a legal odyssey that captivates America.

Avail. 9/23/21

Je Suis Karl -- NETFLIX FILM

After most of her family is murdered in a terrorist bombing, a young woman is unknowingly lured into joining the very group that killed them.

Avail. 9/24/21

Blood & Water: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Cape Town-set YA series returns with more twists and turns.

Ganglands (Braqueurs) -- NETFLIX SERIES

When his niece crosses a powerful drug kingpin, professional thief Mehdi and his crew of skilled robbers are pulled into a violent and deadly turf war.

Jailbirds New Orleans -- NETFLIX SERIES

A look at life beyond the prison bars for a group of incarcerated women serving time in a New Orleans jail.

Midnight Mass -- NETFLIX SERIES

A community experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after a mysterious priest's arrival. From the creator of "The Haunting of Hill House."

My Little Pony: A New Generation -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Equestria's divided. But a bright-eyed hero believes Earth Ponies, Pegasi and Unicorns should be pals — and, hoof to heart, she’s determined to prove it.

The Starling -- NETFLIX FILM

A woman adjusting to life after a loss contends with a feisty bird that's taken over her garden — and a husband who's struggling to find a way forward.

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary series examines the true story behind two of Sicily's "Anti-Mafia" crusaders, who both wound up on trial for major crimes themselves.

Avail. 9/28/21

Ada Twist, Scientist -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Pint-sized scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions — and working together to discover the truth about everything!

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! is a one-off special featuring some of the most famous films in cinematic history along with a plethora of Hollywood A-Listers, Screenwriters, Academics and Critics as they guide us through the funny, weird and controversial clichés which appear on our cinema screens.

Avail. 9/29/21

The Chestnut Man -- NETFLIX SERIES

A young woman is found brutally murdered in a Copenhagen playground. Next to her lies a small doll made of chestnuts. Adapted from the acclaimed novel.

Friendzone -- NETFLIX FILM

Hopeful romantic Thibault believes his luck could change when sparks fly between him and Rose. But can he go from bestie to boyfriend?

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Steven's quest for delicious game in exotic locales takes him into the Rockies and Ozarks, the swamps of North Carolina and the grasslands of Hawaii.

No One Gets Out Alive -- NETFLIX FILM

A haunted house horror story, a sobering account of immigrant life, and a world where ancient folklore can become terrifyingly real.

Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1

Sounds Like Love -- NETFLIX FILM

Fashion assistant Maca has just about got her life together after a devastating breakup, when Leo, the man who broke her heart returns. Seeking support from best friends, Adriana and Jime, all three will learn love can be complicated.

Avail. 9/30/21

Love 101: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Istanbul-set series about 1990s teens navigating awkwardness and heartbreak returns for a second season.

Luna Park -- NETFLIX SERIES

In 1960s Rome, an encounter between a girl raised in a carnival and a girl from a rich home leads to intrigue, secrets and new and unexpected loves.

The Phantom

