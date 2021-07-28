New ‘Shang-Chi’ Trailer Features a Fight For the Ten Rings

We’re just over a month away from the scheduled release of Marvel’s next big-screen movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film introduces the company’s “Master of Kung Fu,” played by Simu Liu, as he fights with his father Wenwu (Tony Leung) over control of the Ten Rings, which are presumably very powerful. (I’m gonna bet a crisp $1 bill that Shang-Chi winds up with those things by the end of the film. Just a hunch.)

The latest trailer shows off more action sequences, including a wild fight and chase on a San Francisco city bus, and a battle over the Ten Rings between Shang-Chi and Wenwu. It’s also got Awkwafina making fun of Simu Liu for taking off his shirt to show off his rippling muscles. That sounds like a winning formula; watch the new teaser below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to open in theaters — and only in theaters, no Disney+ Premier Access option for that one, at least at the moment — on September 3.

