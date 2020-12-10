10 New ‘Star Wars’ Series Are Coming To Disney Plus

The Mandalorian has been a massive hit for Disney and Disney+, helping the new streaming service gain roughly 80 million subscribers in just its first year in business. Obviously, Disney would love to replicate its success — and they are definitely going to try. In the years ahead, you can expect to see a lot more Star Wars TV shows on Disney+.

No, like, a lot a lot.

During today’s Disney Investor Day presentation, it was revealed that in “the next few years” no less than “10 Star Wars” series would be coming to streaming on Disney+, on top of all the other new content coming to the service:

A few of these ten titles are already known. Ewan McGregor is working on a solo series for Obi-Wan Kenobi. And Rogue One is getting a prequel for Diego Luna’s character, Cassian Andor, along with his robot pal K-2SO, voiced by Alan Tudyk. It’s officially called Andor, and today Lucasfilm revealed the first look at the series, which is just beginning production.

It’s also been reported that Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland is developing a female-centric series set in the world of Star Wars. We learned today that Headland’s series is called The Acolyte — but that’s not all we learned. Today, Lucasfilm also unveiled two Mandalorian spinoffs: Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic and Star Wars: Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also announced Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an animated spinoff of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Also announced: Star Wars: Visions, an anime series, and Star Wars: Lando, from creator Justin Simien. Lucasfilm Animation is also making A Droid Story starring R2-D2 and C-3PO. Aaaaand that’s just about 10 new Star Wars series. Phew.

While you wait for all of those new titles, new episodes of The Mandalorian continue to premiere weekly on Disney+.