The Search for a New Supergirl Is Down to Two Finalists

Superman won’t be the only “super” hero in DC’s Superman: Legacy.

A new version of Supergirl will also appear in the film, before getting spun off into her own film. And according to The Hollywood Reporter, Legacy director (and DC Studios co-CEO) James Gunn has narrowed down the finalists for the role to just two actors: House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock, and Meg Donnelly from Disney Channel’s Zombies movies. (Donnelly has also portrayed the voice of Supergirl in several recent DC animated movies, including Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part 1.)

THR says the plan is to spin off Supergirl into a film inspired by a recent DC Comics miniseries “written by Tom King that was published in 2021 and 2022 and sought to redefine the character as something more than just a girl version of Superman.”

DC Comics

First introduced in the pages of DC’s Action Comics way back in 1959, various versions of Supergirl has been a staple of the Superman family ever since. In most iterations she is the cousin of Superman, although at times other people have assumed her title. (For a while a shapeshifting alien took both her name and appearance. Comics are pretty wild.)

The character of Supergirl headlined her own DC movie long before characters like Shazam, the Flash, Green Lantern, or even Wonder Woman received that honor. In her 1984 film, she was played by Helen Slater. The character recently appeared on her own live-action TV series, which aired for six seasons on the CW and CBS. On television, she was portrayed by Melissa Benoist.

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025. It will star David Corenswet as the new Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as the new Lois Lane.

