Matt Reeves Unveils Incredible New Image of ‘The Batman’

This morning, DC promised fans will get a brand-new The Batman trailer as part of DC FanDome this weekend. Director Matt Reeves then chimed in with a glimpse at a shot from the trailer, which shared with the caption “Good morning, from Gotham City... can’t wait to show you more at DC FanDome this Saturday.”

The shot shows Robert Pattinson’s (the) Batman, standing high atop a perch in Gotham City, looking out at the city below. It’s a variation of an image that’s appeared in many Batman movies, including as the final shot of Tim Burton’s Batman, and as a recurring motif in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy. The perspective on this one is a little bit different though, and so is the lighting, with Batman surveying the city as sunset (or maybe dawn).

Robert Pattinson has previously promised “surprises” for fans who tune in to DC FanDome, which will also include new glimpses of upcoming DC projects like Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash — which features several more Batmen of its own. How soon before Warner Bros. announces a Batman: Into the Bat-verse crossover? It seems like this is all teeing something like that up.

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4, 2022. Directed by Matt Reeves, it also stars Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. DC FanDome is this Saturday, October 16 at DCFanDome.com.