Another new trailer for Thor: Love And Thunder has just been released. Many fans weren’t entirely sure what to expect, given the fact that director Taika Waititi is always full of surprises. We see a variety of faces both new and old in the trailer, and even get a better look at Christian Bale’s frightening character, Gorr the God-Butcher.

Also returning for Thor: Love And Thunder are the Guardians of the Galaxy and Valkyrie, characters showcased in previous MCU films. Another exciting returning character is Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, taking up the mantle of the Mighty Thor.

Gorr looks like a complicated character, but he's also fairly new to the Marvel Comics, only making his debut back in 2013. Gorr comes from an unnamed planet, desolate and gray. His community worships the Gods, but some wonder why they never receive help from them. When his mother, his partner, and his children die, he goes on a quest to look for answers. That's when he learns that Gods do exist, but they've done next to nothing to help his people.

Check out the new trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder will open exclusively in theaters on July 8.

