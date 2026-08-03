Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff.

Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch a brand new season of feel-good sports comedy Ted Lasso. Plush, catch a new season of Futurama as well as a docuseries about the billion-dollar exotic reptile smuggling industry.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don’t forget to check out other recent TV releases right here.

Ted Lasso (Season 4 Premiere)

In Season 4, Ted returns to Richmond from the U.S., where he begins coaching a second division women’s football team alongside familiar faces and new friends.

Where to watch Ted Lasso: The sports-comedy premieres on Apple TV on August 5, with new episodes rolling out on the streamer weekly.

Sterling Point

Teenager Annie and her twin brother Connor embark on a journey of self-discovery after learning their late, estranged grandfather left them an island property in his will in this coming-of-age drama series.

Where to watch Sterling Point: All eight episodes of the drama will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting August 5.

READ MORE: The Lost Star Wars TV Show Will Be Shown in Public for the First Time

The Shards

A group of high schoolers at a privileged, elite prep school find their exclusive world upended upon the arrival of a mysterious new student as well as a sadistic serial killer called The Trawler.

Where to watch The Shards: The thriller premieres on both FX and Hulu at 9PM E.T. on August 5, with new episodes rolling out weekly.

Monsters of God

From the creator of Tiger King, this true-crime documentary series explores the billion-dollar exotic reptile smuggling industry, following collectors, outlaws, and feds over a span of five decades.

Where to watch Monsters of God: The docuseries begins streaming on HBO Max on August 6.

Futurama (Season 14 Premiere)

Fry, Bender, Leela, Farnsworth, and the gang embark on even more comedically cosmic adventures, with the latest season delivering storylines involving lab-grown meats, space pirates, and the return of Dr. Zoidberg’s long-lost romance.

Where to watch Futurama: Season 14 of the sci-fi animated comedy premieres on Hulu on August 3.

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