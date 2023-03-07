Nicolas Cage: ‘I Don’t Need to Be in the MCU, I’m Nic Cage’

Nicolas Cage tends to be a divisive figure for some, but he knows where he stands. While he respects Marvel — and did appear in two Ghost Rider movies — he doesn’t feel the need to be a part of it any more. Maybe he's right in saying he doesn't need to be in the MCU. He was almost Superman, after all.

Nicolas Cage was recently awarded the Variety Legend & Groundbreaker Award at Miami Film Festival. During his visit to the festival, he shared a bit about his takes on the MCU, and his career thus far.

“I’ve gotta be nice about Marvel movies because I named myself after a Stan Lee character named Luke Cage. What am I going to do, put Marvel movies down? Stan Lee is my surrealistic father. He named me. I understand what the frustration is. I get it. But I think there’s plenty of room for everybody. I’m seeing movies like Tár. I’m seeing all kinds of artistic and independently driven movies. I think there’s plenty of room for everybody.”

When asked whether or not he'd like to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his response was concise.

I don’t need to be in the MCU, I’m Nic Cage.

While not everyone agrees with Cage’s perspective, it's safe to say that it’s a valid one. Rather than being incendiary like some other legends of stage and screen, he gives a pretty balanced take. Of course, he's definitely tended towards independent dramas and art-house horror lately, but it's nice to hear that he still has a level of respect for popcorn movies.

