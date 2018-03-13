The documentary The Death of Superman Lives: What Happpened? takes you behind the scenes of one of the most interesting movies never made: Tim Burton’s Superman Lives, which was going to be his attempt to do to the Man of Steel what he had previously done to Batman. The film was cast, the scripts were written, costumes were designed, but before cameras could roll Warners pulled the plug. Eventually, after many more screenplay drafts and directors, we wound up getting Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns. But we never got Tim Burton’s Superman, who would have been played by none other than Nicolas Cage. Cage, one of the biggest Superman fans on this or any planet (he named his kid Kal-El!), never got to play his hero.