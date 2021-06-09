The Live-Action ‘Nightwing’ Movie Is Not Dead Yet

When Warner Bros. and Ben Affleck walked away from the solo film for his version of Batman from the DC Extended Universe, and then started up a new version of The Batman set in a totally different movie universe starring Robert Pattinson as a Bruce Wayne at the start of his career as the Caped Crusader, that seemed to spell the end for the live-action Nightwing movie that would have been directed by The LEGO Batman Movie’s Chris McKay. After all, without an older Batman, how can you make a movie about his grown-up former sidekick turned solo hero? You don’t.

But reports of the Nightwing movie’s death — much like the death of Dick Grayson’s successor as Robin, Jason Todd — may have been greatly exaggerated. McKay is currently doing press for his upcoming sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War, and when asked about Nightwing by CinemaBlend, he gave a hopeful update on the status of the project.

According to him, his Nightwing movie may still be “a reality.” As far as he’s concerned, “it’s not lost yet.” He added:

I think [Warner Bros.’] recent successes, and the stuff that they are planning on doing now, I think it opens the door for us to still be able to do a Nightwing movie. Whether you call it ‘in an alternate universe’ or you pick in their multiverse version which universe it's part of, there are different ways into it. But Nightwing is a big, action-packed, emotional movie.

McKay also described his vision of Nightwing as a “big, action-packed, emotional movie.” Assuming he ever gets to make it, of course.

The Tomorrow War will be available on Amazon Prime Video on July 2. The Batman is scheduled to open in theaters on March 4, 2022.

