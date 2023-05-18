Netflix Unveils First Trailer for ‘Nimona’

Nimona is a movie that has been years in the making, and it's finally making its way over to Netflix. The property was created by ND Stevenson, who’s also responsible for the recent Netflix reboot of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Stevenson also works on comics like Lumberjanes and The Fire Never Goes Out.

Nimona follows the title character as she partners with the villainous Ballister Blackheart, with the aim of destroying the tyrannical Institute that holds the power in their land. They find themselves at odds to a degree since Nimona is incredibly impulsive and just kinda does whatever she feels is best at the moment. On the other hand, Blackheart is a very methodical kind of villain.

Stevenson is one of the producers on the film, which stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Nimona, and also features the voices of Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Frances Conroy, and Beck Bennett. You can check out the trailer for the film below:

Netflix's official synopsis of the show is as follows:

When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona’s the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc.

Nimona is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 30.

