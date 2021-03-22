The Snyder Cut is the end. It might look like it’s setting up future movies but ... it is not.

That’s at least according to WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff, who would probably know, being the CEU of WarnerMedia Studios and all. When asked whether those very obvious and unsubtle teases at the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League might actually lead to the sequels that they hint at, Sarnoff pretty much said no. In a new interview with Variety, she said:

I appreciate that they love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC. We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of the “Justice League” to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We’re very happy we’ve done this, but we’re very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now.

In other words, do not hold your breath for Justice League 2. You will asphyxiate.

Snyder not only ended his Justice League on a cliffhanger, he specifically shot new cliffhangers for his Snyder Cut last year. When asked why, Snyder has said that he primarily wanted to include these so-called “Knightmare” sequences because if this was going to conclude his run with DC’s characters, he wanted to find a way for his Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker to interact. But he’s also outlined his plans for the unmade Justice League sequels in interviews. These extra scenes were 100 percent intended to leave cliffhangers that would have directly continued in those hypothetical movies.

Sarnoff also said Warners “won’t be developing David Ayer’s cut” of Suicide Squad, despite some fan campaigning following the successful efforts by fans to get the Snyder Cut released. (That might have something to do with the fact that a sequel to Suicide Squad, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, is already finished and headed to theaters and HBO Max this summer. Warner Bros. probably isn’t super interested in reminding people about a movie everyone hated when they have a new version of the characters that could potentially relaunch the franchise in a new direction.)

While these words are coming from a high-ranking executive at Warner Bros., I doubt they will do much to stop a #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement. And why should they? All their yelling and pleading worked last time, no matter how often they were told the Snyder Cut didn’t exist and couldn’t happen. So I fully expect several more years of yelling and pleading.

