There Won’t Be a New ‘Star Wars’ Movie For At Least Three Years

The Force is most definitely not with us right now.

As if things aren’t bad enough right now, there is this: The latest wave of Disney movie postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic includes the news that all three untitled announced Star Wars movies are now each delayed by one year. The first movie was scheduled to open in theaters around Christmas in 2022. Now it won’t show up before 2023 at the earliest.

Here are these films’ new release dates:

Untitled Star Wars 1: 12/22/23 (previously 12/16/22)

12/22/23 (previously 12/16/22) Untitled Star Wars 2: 12/19/25 (previously 12/20/24)

12/19/25 (previously 12/20/24) Untitled Star Wars 3: 12/17/27 (previously 12/18/26)

That means, at minimum, we won’t get a new Star Wars movie for at least three years, the longest break since Disney began releasing new Star Wars movies with 2015’s The Force Awakens.

A little break will probably do the franchise good, as the series was showing signs of creative strain — and maybe some financial strain too — with The Rise of Skywalker. But these dates probably require a lot of things to go right in order to actually meet them, and lately, does anything go right? No. No it does not. So it could potentially be even longer than three years before there’s a new Star Wars movie. With everything going on, it would be nice to at least have a Star Wars movie to look forward to. I guess we still technically do ... in three years.