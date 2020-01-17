The internet was a flutter today with wild rumors about the future of Disney+’s upcoming series starring Ewan McGregor as Star Wars hero Obi-Wan Kenobi. The “source” of most of it was a tweet from a parody account that looked like the website Discussing Film, claiming that “Ewan McGregor has exited the ‘OBI-WAN’ Disney+ series due to creative differences.” (The fact that their “source” was “@disneyplus” probably should have been a dead giveaway.) There were a lot of unfounded rumors about the show going on hiatus or being canceled altogether, and a lot of ominous tweets and GIFs.

According to TheWrap, “sources with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap on Friday that the story circulating is ‘totally inaccurate,’ and that the show is still moving forward as announced last summer.”

The Obi-Wan show will join the other Star Wars series on Disney+ including The Mandalorian and the Rogue One spinoff series about Cassian Andor and K2SO. At the moment, Disney+ and Lucasfilm have not announced a release date for the series. The future of Star Wars movies remains unknown, although it was also reported this week that Lucasfilm is pursuing Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi to develop the next film in the franchise.