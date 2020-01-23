Obi-Wan Series Reportedly ‘On Hold’ For Script Rewrites
The internet was bombarded with rumors last week about the next Star Wars TV series, which is supposed to concern the adventures of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi in between the Prequel and Original Trilogies. Eventually, those rumors were shot down and largely blamed on one tweet from a parody account claiming the series was canceled.
But there may have been more fire to all that smoke after all. A new report in Collider says that while the series is not canceled it is “delayed” for the time being:
Two independent sources with knowledge of the situation tell Collider that the Obi-Wan series has been put on hold, as the crew that had assembled at Pinewood Studios in London was sent home. A timeframe was not given, but the crew was told that the show would be down ‘indefinitely.’
The stated reason for the delay, per Collider, is that “Lucasfilm president and Obi-Wan producer Kathleen Kennedy was not happy with the scripts.” The Obi-Wan series is to be directed by Deborah Chow, who recently directed part of the first season of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm’s widely acclaimed first live-action series for Disney+. Supposedly the “most likely” outcome now is “the scripts will be reworked with the hopeful goal of reassembling this summer.” The Hollywood Reporter claims only two scripts had been written — and that the show is now being reconceived as a four-part series, instead of the originally planned six episodes.
Let’s hope that we get to see something out of all this.; a Obi-Wan series was the most exciting project Lucasfilm has announced for the future of Star Wars. It would be a shame if it never happened.
