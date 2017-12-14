Ocean’s trilogy director Steven Soderbergh is executive producing the new sequel, which was directed by his pal, Gary Ross (The Hunger Games). Sandra Bullock stars as Debbie Ocean (sister of George Clooney’s Danny), who assembles a skilled team of her very own to pull off a major heist at the annual Met Gala. In addition to the leading ensemble, Ocean’s 8 stars Olivia Munn, Dakota Fanning, Richard Armitage, Katie Holmes, James Corden and Hailey Baldwin. Reprising their roles from Soderbergh’s trilogy are Matt Damon as Linus Caldwell, Carl Reiner as Saul Bloom, and Elliott Gould as Reuben Tishkoff (the latter revealed his involvement in a recent appearance on Marc Maron’s podcast).