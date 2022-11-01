Marvel Launches Official Black Panther Podcast

Just in time for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel is increasing its footprint in the podcasting space with the “official” Black Panther podcast.

Dubbed Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast, the show will be hosted by author (and sometime Black Panther writer) Ta-Nehisi Coates. The debut episode premieres this Thursday, on November 3, and features a conversation between Coates and Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer of the two Black Panther films.

According to a press release, in the episode “the two artists and friends reflect on the cultural impact of Black Panther, the legacy of Chadwick Boseman and his inspiration to the cast and crew.” Future episodes will be available weekly starting January (the release doesn’t give a reason for the two month break) and the announced guests include Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Kevin Feige, Marvel producer Nate Moore, Wakanda Forever co-writer Joe Robert Cole, director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and composer Ludwig Göransson.

Here was Coates’ quote about his role in the show:

There is no storyteller I admire more than Ryan Coogler. Any chance to partner with him, Proximity Media and Marvel, is a worthy one. For that opportunity to be a chronicle of the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was simply too good to pass up.

Coates became the writer of the Black Panther comic from Marvel in 2016; since then, he’s also written Captain America as well. Recently, he’s also been linked with a new Superman movie, which he is said to be writing for Warner Bros. and producer J.J. Abrams. (The project has never been officially announced.)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11. A preview of the official Black Panther podcast is already available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

