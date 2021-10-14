Olaf Takes On Disney Classics In ‘Olaf Presents’ Trailer

In advance of Disney+ Day, Disney has shared a new trailer for a series of upcoming animated shorts. Olaf Presents stars Josh Gad as the living snowman who rose to fame when he first popped out of the ice in 2013’s Frozen. Now, Olaf stretches his abilities to include that of producer, actor, and set builder as he stages iconic moments from five Disney classics.

Watch the trailer below, which gives us a peak at Olaf's transformative abilities:

The shorts follow the iconic snowman turned showman as he creates a unique “retelling” of The Lion King, Tangled, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and Moana. According to Disney+’s official synopsis, “the charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales.”

Olaf has already starred in two different animated shorts on Disney+ — Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and Once Upon A Snowman. The latter is an origin story of sorts, giving us some background on Olaf’s whereabouts between the time of his creation and his reunion with Anna in Frozen. The outspoken, curious, and oftentimes naive character has become a favorite among children and adults alike, taking off in a way that other Disney sidekicks haven’t.

Olaf Presents will debut on the platform on November 12, in celebration of Disney+ Day. We’ll also get a new short from Pixar called Ciao Alberto, which features the characters from Luca. If you don't subscribe to Disney+ already, you can sign up here.