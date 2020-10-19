The ‘Once Upon A Snowman’ Trailer Reveals Olaf’s Origin

Anna and Elsa's pint-sized snowman sidekick is the star of Disney’s latest short film, “Once Upon a Snowman.” The Frozen spinoff presents us with Olaf's previously-untold origin story, beginning with his inception during “Let It Go.” Disney+ shared the new trailer as a part of “Frozen Fan Fest,” an online event celebrating all things Frozen. The short, directed by Frozen II vets Trent Correy and Dan Abraham, debuts on the streaming platform later this week.

Watch the teaser clip below.

“Once Upon a Snowman” will show us how Olaf transformed from a lump of snow into an amiable snowman with an ongoing identity crisis. Sure, we already know that Elsa can use her magical ice powers to create sentient beings, but we don't know all the details. We'll learn how he gained his carrot nose, a prominent component of his overall look. While Olaf is searching for himself, Anna, Kristoff, and Sven are busy searching for Elsa in the mountains of Arendelle. Eventually, their paths will collide.

Upon first glimpse, “Once Upon a Snowman” gives off The Lion King 1½ vibes. In both, a quirky side character (or characters) rewrites the existing narrative of its movie with a new perspective. The tone is often much sillier than its source material. Luckily, “Once Upon a Snowman” is a short and not a feature-length film. An hour and a half of an Olaf-centric movie would give us all a brain freeze.

“Once Upon a Snowman” premieres on Disney+ on October 23.