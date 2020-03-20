With movie theaters around the world closed, and millions of people around the world stuck indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney is taking drastic action and making their latest Pixar animated film, Onward — which opened in theaters just two weeks ago — available immediately on video on demand, starting tonight at 8PM ET. (Also: How was that only two weeks ago?!?) You’ll be able to purchase the film for $19.99.

If you go to Amazon, you can find it there right now. (There’s a direct link below.) In addition to the immediate VOD release, Disney announced the film would come to their Disney+ streaming service on April 3 in the U.S. That’s two weeks from today. Will the next two weeks feel as long as the last two weeks?

Here was Onward director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae’s comment on the news:

While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

These are unprecedented moves for Disney — but these are unprecedented times. They come after the company has already postponed all of its spring and early summer releases, from Mulan to Black Widow, and bumped up the Disney+ release of their recent hit Frozen II, making it available for streaming way ahead of schedule. It’s not much in this scary time. But it’s something.