Oscar Isaac Will Play Solid Snake in ‘Metal Gear Solid’

The world of video game movies could finally get a lot more solid.

It looks like one of the most popular and acclaimed game franchises in history — Konami’s Metal Gear Solid — is finally getting a long-awaited film adaptation. The project has been in development for years, with Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) attached to direct. In fact, articles about Vogt-Roberts first appeared online six years ago.

Although the film never came together, Deadline now reports a major development: Star Wars star Oscar Isaac is “attached” to play Metal Gear Solid’s hero, Solid Snake. They note that the film is “based on the Metal Gear Solid video game created by Hideo Kojima and published by Konami. The script is written by Derek Connolly. Avi Arad is producing. Peter Kang is the executive overseeing for the studio.”

The Metal Gear series dates to the late 1980s, when the original game debuted on home consoles like the Nintendo Entertainment System. Metal Gear Solid officially began in 1998 on PlayStation. That game solidified the series’ reputation as among the most inventive and well-written action games on the planet, and the series has continued to the present day with numerous sequels. Metal Gear Solid V was released in the fall of 2015.

Anyone who’s seen Isaac in recent years knows he’s got the right look for the grizzled, older Snake, along with the gravitas to pull the role off. If Metal Gear Solid does get made with Isaac as the lead, we might finally get the first truly great video game movie.