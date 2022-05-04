‘Moon Knight’ Season 2 Is Not a Sure Thing

The following post contains SPOILERS for Moon Knight Season 1. Those who complain that we spoiled the season finale will receive judgment from Ammit.

Moon Knight’s ending practically begs for a second season. In the finale, Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector (and Steven Grant) defeat evil cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and then convince Khonshu, the Egyptian god who gave them his power, to release them from his service. But a post-credits scene reveals that Marc and Steven are not free of the burden of being Moon Knight yet. It turns out Marc/Steven have a third personality named Jake Lockley, a ruthless killer who doesn’t want to stop working for Khonshu, and is in fact still carrying out executions on his behalf.

A three-way war for control of Moon Knight’s body sounds like a fun concept for the show’s next season but unlike Loki, which concluded on a massive cliffhanger and then immediately revealed a second season would be coming soon to Disney+, the end of Moon Knight featured no such announcement. Marvel hasn’t made one on social media yet either. And Oscar Isaac is under no contractual obligation to make one.

Unlike most stars, who sign elaborate multi-project deals with Marvel that guarantee they will return for numerous sequels or spinoffs, Isaac only signed on for this first season of Moon Knight. He told Variety that he was reticent about getting trapped by what he called Marvel’s “golden handcuffs.” Because of his name value and clout after appearing in the recent Star Wars movies, Isaac was able to negotiate his freedom to choose whether to return into his deal.

“Luckily,” he explained, “we all agreed that this [show] is what we’re going to focus on. This is the story. And if there’s any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that’s worth telling.”

So far, neither Marvel nor Disney has confirmed more episodes of Moon Knight. That could explain why the show seemed more walled off than the rest of the MCU than the typical one of these projects. There were no surprise cameos, and no teases for other upcoming Disney+ Marvel shows. If Moon Knight never shows up again, that won’t mess with anything else Marvel has planned. The only cliffhanger on the show was for Moon Knight itself. Whether it gets resolved in a second season likely depends on the response to the first season and whether Isaac wants to work with Marvel again.

