‘Moon Knight’ Super Bowl Ad: Marvel’s New Hero Swoops Into Action

If a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer — complete with a mind-blowing cameo — wasn’t enough, Marvel also debuted a new ad for their next Disney+ series, Moon Knight, during the Super Bowl as well. This one is a bit less multiversal than Strange, but it does still features multiple personalities. Sensing a theme?

Oscar Isaac stars in the show as Steven Grant, an ordinary guy. Or maybe he is actually Marc Spector, an elite mercenary? Or maybe he’s Moon Knight, a superhero given powers by an Egyptian god? Or maybe he’s all of these people, and he’s having some serious issues with dissociative identity disorder. Whoever he is, Moon Knight’s also got some very cool superhero gadgets in this new trailer, including a moon-shaped cape that helps him glide in the wind (and look wildly stylish) and what can only be described as a moon version of the Batarang. (Soooo ... like a moonerang?)

Watch the new TV spot for Moon Knight below:

The poster for the show is very cool as well.

MOON KNIGHT Marvel loading...

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Every Marvel Disney+ Show, Ranked From Worst to Best One year into Marvel Studios’ dive into television, here are all their shows so far.