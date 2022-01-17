‘Moon Knight’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac Joins the MCU

Since Marvel launched its Disney+ television shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we haven’t gone more than a month or two without new episodes of something to look forward to every Wednesday. But with Hawkeye ending around Christmas, we’re now in the midst of the longest hiatus between Marvel Disney+ shows so far; it will be more than three full months until the next series premieres.

From the looks of its first trailer, though, it will be worth the wait. It’s Moon Knight, with Oscar Isaac starring as the mentally unbalanced hero, who might be imbued with powers from the Egyptian god Khonshu or may just be suffering from dissociative identity disorder. Or hey, maybe it’s both! Watch the trailer below:

There’s also a new poster for the series:

Marvel Marvel loading...

Moon Knight was developed for television by Jeremy Slater, who previously worked on the TV adaptations of The Umbrella Academy and The Exorcist. (He also worked on the script for Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four, but let’s not hold that against him.) The episodes of the series were directed by Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. From the looks of Oscar Isaac’s social media channels, he’s been working very hard on doing much of his own stunt work in the show.

Here’s Moon Knight’s official synopsis:

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30. The series is expected to run for six episodes.

