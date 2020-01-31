Wow, Owen Wilson Joins ‘Loki’ Disney Plus Series

Here’s an intriguing big of casting news for your weekend: Variety reports that Owen Wilson has been hired for an unspecified role in the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series focused on Loki, Tom Hiddleston’s mischievous alien god.

They do not know who Wilson might play in the show...

The exact details of Wilson’s role are being kept under wraps. Tom Hiddleston will star in the series, reprising his role from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Variety exclusively reported in November that Sophia Di Martino is also attached to star.

There’s very little concrete information about the Loki series — beyond the fact that it will feature the version of the character who managed to escape from the Avengers during the heroes’ trip to the past in Endgame — so it’s hard to even muster a guess. He could play another Asgardian, although most of the notable characters in that particular world have already been played in one of the Thor films — and most of them were already killed anyway. He could play a human, or maybe even another superhero. All that feels safe to predict at this point, given Wilson’s casting, is he will be an extremely laid back dude. (Soooo ... maybe Rick Jones?)

Loki is expected to debut on Disney+ in early 2021.