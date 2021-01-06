Patty Jenkins has taken to Twitter to clear up a rumor about her long-standing working relationship with Warner Bros. Pictures. After the release of Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max, headlines started popping up about her ongoing “war” with the movie studio. Jenkins is adamant that such a conflict doesn’t exist.

“There was no ‘war’ with warner bros. over ww. I'm talking about 10 years of discussions with 10 different execs through them,” Jenkins shared on Tuesday evening. She followed up with: “I felt extremely supported in my vision on both films by @wbpictures, @ZackSnyder and all the producers and everyone on board our eventual team. Just was a long road to get to make it.”

Read Jenkins' full statement below:

The original New York Post article Jenkins is referring to is titled “Patty Jenkins exposes ‘war’ with Warner Bros. over Wonder Woman.” The story pulls quotes from Jenkins during her interview on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron. The New York Post cited Jenkins as saying there was “mistrust” with the studio, which initially passed on her Wonder Woman script.

Jenkins is confident that her partnership with Warner Bros. stands on solid ground. She doesn't deny that her movie took a long time to get made, but she doesn’t attribute that to an ideological battle with the studio. Jenkins and Warner Bros. will move forward with Wonder Woman 3, which was confirmed at the end of 2020.