Paul Bettany Says He Wants to Play Vision Forever

The following post contains SPOILERS for WandaVision.

Paul Bettany has told the story several times. When he got the call to do WandaVision from Marvel, he originally thought he was being fired. His Marvel contract had run its course after the last Avengers movies, and when he was called for a meeting with Feige and the Marvel executives — especially after Vision died in Infinity War and didn’t return in Endgame — he assumed they were thanking him for work for ten years and saying don’t call us, we’ll call you.

Instead, they were pitching him the idea for WandaVision. Now, after the series has run its course, the old green-and-red Vision is dead (and was dead the whole time; the guy in WandaVision was created by Wanda using her Infinity Stone powers). But the Vision’s old broken robot body has been repaired and revived. It possess the old Vision’s memories, but not his personality and emotions (or color, for that matter; this one’s all white). In other words: The Vision is dead, long live the new Vision.

And he really might live in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a long time. If Bettany was worried he was done playing the Vision before, he sure doesn’t sound so now. Speaking with Esquire, he was asked if he was going to play Vision “forever,” to which he responded, “I love Vision. Yes, I'm in.”

Bettany’s next MCU appearance has not yet been confirmed. Wanda Maximoff will be seen in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and it’s certainly possible he could show up there too. Or maybe WandaVision will get a second season down the line? The show was popular enough to merit one. And, really, what is a contract if not a job persisting?

